New Island Trees Free And Reduced Meal Policy

The Island Trees Union Free School District has announced free and reduced price meal (Free Milk) policy for Island Trees area school children. Local school officials have adopted the following family eligibility criteria to assist them in determining eligibility:

Free eligibility includes receiving free lunch, breakfast, milk. Reduced price eligibility reduces the cost of lunch and breakfast. Students in New York State that are approved for reduced price meals will receive breakfast and lunch meals and snacks served through the After School Snack Program at no charge.

SNAP households:

Households that currently include children who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, but who are not found during the Direct Certification Matching Process (DCMP), or households that currently receive Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) must complete an application for either free or reduced-price meals. When filing an application, please include the child’s or children’s names along with a valid SNAP or TANF number. Eligibility is extended to all children of the household. Households will be notified of their eligibility when confirmed by the School Food Authority. No application is necessary if a household has been notified by the SFA that their children have been directly certified. If you are unsure about being certified, please contact your school.

Other Source Eligibility and Fosters:

Children are also eligible for free or reduced meals if they are designated as Other Source Categorical Eligible, as defined by law. This designation includes children who are homeless, migrant, runaway, foster, or enrolled in head-start or another eligible pre-kindergarten program.

Foster children who are under the legal care of an agency or court do qualify for these benefits. Furthermore, any foster child in the holusehold is eligible for free meals regardless of household income. A separate application for a foster child is no longer necessary. Foster children may also be included as a member of the foster family, if the foster family chooses to also apply for benefits for other children. Including children in foster care as members of the household may help other children in the household qualify for benefits. If non-foster children in a foster family are not eligible for free or reduced-pric meal benefits, an eligible foster child will still receive free benefits.

If children or households receive benefits under Other Source Categorical Eligible Programs and are not listed on the notice of eligibility, and are not notified by the SFA, the parent or guardian should contact the school to submit an income application.

Other Households:

Households with income the same or below the amounts listed above for family size may be eligible for and are urged to apply for free and or reduced-price meals. They may do so by completing the application for free and reduced-price school meals sent home with the letter to parents. One application for all children in the household should be submitted. Additional copies are available at the principal’s office in each school.

—Submitted by the Island Trees Union Free School District, with additional reporting by Lauren Feldman