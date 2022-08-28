New Levittown Director Of Facilities Announced

Craig Cammarata has been announced as the new director of facilities for the Levittown Public School District. He comes to Levittown from the East Meadow School District, where he has served as the director of facilities since 2019.

Cammarata began his educational career at Lawrence School District and subsequently served in the Oceanside School District before returning to Lawrence to serve as the maintenance supervisor and later as the supervisor of school facilities and operations and finally the director of facilities. He holds several certifications, including a school facilities management certification from Hofstra University. Cammarata received an associate of applied science degree in school facilities management from Mohawk Valley Community College. He is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business, management, economics and school facilities management at SUNY Empire State College.

—Submitted by Levittown Public Schools