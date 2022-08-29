New Teachers Given Tools To Succeed In Massapequa

Massapequa’s newest educators gained the knowledge they need to succeed as teachers, to lead their students to success, during a four-day orientation program.

The Massapequa faculty welcomes approximately 30 new members this year, teaching a variety of grade levels and subject areas at the elementary and secondary level.

Some are coming with previous teaching experience and others are right out of college with education degrees. They all came together on the morning of Aug. 23 for the first day of new teacher orientation at McKenna Elementary School’s Teacher Learning Center.

Board of Education President Kerry Wachter welcomed the new faculty members and reminded them to start each day by remember the reason they became teachers. Superintendent Dr. William Brennan added that the new teachers went through a rigorous hiring process and those at orientation represent “the best of the best.”

Brennan had a few pieces of advice for the teachers as they begin their Massapequa careers. He encouraged them to learn from their colleague by asking questions and seeking out mentors. They should also develop strong relationships with students, establish good communication with parents, be flexible and reflective, and never forget they are a part of a team.

New teacher orientation include an overview of instructional technology resources, special education and the district’s teacher center. During breakout groups, teachers learned about the district’s curriculum and instructional practices, and met with building administrators and department leaders.

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District