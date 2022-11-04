New York State Second Congressional District Race

Communities represented in the Second Congressional District include Levittown, North Wantagh, Seaford, South Farmingdale and Massapequa.

Jackie Gordon (D)

If elected: Women’s rights are under attack. Now more than ever, Long Island needs leaders who will fight to uphold our fundamental freedoms like the right to choose and guarantee access to abortion and contraception. As a fierce advocate for women’s reproductive rights, I will always work to protect Roe, at the federal level and ensure that essential freedoms don’t begin and end at a state line. In Congress, I will work to codify Roe and ensure that everyone has the right to make their own healthcare decisions. As a veteran, educator and the first black woman on the Babylon Town Council—I know how to work across the aisle to deliver results for my community. In the Army, I never asked a solider if they were a Democrat or a Republican, I got to work to accomplish the mission. Washington needs leaders who know how deliver for their community and that’s why I am running for Congress.

Bio: Jackie Gordon is a mom, veteran, educator and dedicated public servant running to represent New York’s Second Congressional District. Jackie was born in Jamaica, West Indies and grew up here in New York after immigrating to the United States of America when she was only seven years old. She served proudly as an Army Reservist and throughout the course of her 29-year career served as platoon leader in Germany during Operation Desert Storm, an operations officer at Guantanamo Bay during the Global War on Terror, a battle captain in Baghdad during the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq and a Commander of the 310th Military Police Battalion in Afghanistan in 2012. As a NYSUT member and educator here in Suffolk County, and worked for over three decades in New York public schools. In 2007, Jackie became the first Black woman elected to the Babylon Town Council. As a council member, Jackie lowered the cost of living for hardworking families and directed essential resources to veterans and military families. Jackie lives in Copiague with her son Augustus. Her daughter, Kerrianne, is a captain in the United States Air Force.

Andrew Garbarino (R)

If elected: Since entering Congress, I have dedicated myself to bring

home results for my constituents. I’ve delivered on the promises I made during my first campaign, but I am running for re-election because there is so much more work to do.

To date, I’ve introduced 19 pieces of legislation and cosponsored more than 460 pieces of legislation on behalf of New York’s Second District. More than 70 pieces of legislation I supported have passed the House of Representatives, including 7 I introduced – the VSO Support Act, the Small Business Development Center Cyber Training Act, and Cybersecurity Grants for Schools Act of 2022, to name a few. I secured $4.45 million in Fiscal Year 2022 in appropriations for Community Funding Projects directly to the Second District and have had nearly $25 million for Community Funding Projects approved for inclusion in the House appropriations package for Fiscal Year 2023, including for critical sewer and flood resilience projects, law enforcement, local non-profits. I have a clear record of working across the aisle to get things done, including by helping deliver $170 billion in infrastructure funding to New York State.

I co-founded the Congressional SALT Caucus and am the Republican lead of the bipartisan 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act. Going into the next Congress, my main priorities will be cutting back on excessive government spending that has exploded inflation under one-party Democrat rule in Washington, restoring American energy independence, and passing legislation to secure the southern border. As a life-long Long Islander, I know what matters most to our community. I am committed to continuing to fight to grow our local economy, improve public safety, and support Long Island’s veterans and first responders.

Bio: A lifelong Long Islander, Andrew has dedicated his life to family and community. The proud son of a lawyer and small business owner and teacher, Andrew went to Sayville High School where he participated in student government and worked at the local hardware store. As a man of faith, Andrew received his communion and confirmation at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, where he still attends Mass on Sunday. After high school graduation, Andrew went on to receive his BA in history and classical humanities from The George Washington University. Andrew then returned to Long Island where he received his Juris Doctorate from Hofstra University. Upon his graduation from law school, Andrew joined his father at their family law firm in downtown Sayville. Andrew’s love and appreciation for his family-oriented community in Long Island inspired him to run for a seat in the New York Assembly, where he served the 7th district for four terms. Andrew now represents New York’s Second Congressional District. He serves on the House Small Business Committee and the House Homeland Security Committee where he is the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection, and Innovation. Andrew currently resides in Bayport.