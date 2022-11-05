New York State Senate District 8 Race

The 8th District was redistricted to include a chunk of Nassau County and Western Suffolk County.

Alexis Weik (R)

If elected: New York is at a pivotal crossroads. Rising crime in our neighborhoods and soaring inflation are the direct result of radical policies enacted at the state and federal levels. We need to restore common sense and enact laws that reflect the values of our communities.

Start with criminal justice reform. Extremist politicians have pushed through changes in our laws, like cashless bail, that have resulted in more dangerous felons being released on our streets. Repealing cashless bail is a top priority to restoring public safety.

We also urgently need to rein in excessive government spending that’s fueling inflation. Over four years, state spending has increased by twice the already bloated inflation rate, including billions of dollars in reckless giveaways to illegal immigrants and taxpayer funding of partisan political campaigns.

Taxes were raised, which hurt small businesses struggling to recover from the pandemic and, as a result, there are fewer jobs on Long Island than two years ago. These higher costs get passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices and Long Islanders have less in their wallets.

In the Senate, I will stand up for law-abiding citizens and taxpayers and

get New York headed in the right direction.

Bio: A lifelong resident of Long Island, Alexis Weik was raised in Ronkonkoma and Oakdale, graduated from Connetquot High School and earned degrees from Dowling College and Farmingdale State College. She served as receiver of taxes for the Town of Islip from 2011-20. As receiver, she made customer service her top priority, embracing a hands-on approach to assist taxpayers, streamline operations and improve the office’s efficiency.

Weik is a member of a true “law enforcement family;” both her husband and oldest son are sworn police officers. Alexis was honored to be supported in her first successful campaign for Senate by an unprecedented coalition of law enforcement organizations from across New York State and, as Senator, Weik has made public safety a top priority to ensure safe communities where families can thrive.

Alexis is a former small business owner who is a strong advocate for small businesses and works tirelessly to find ways to relieve the tax burden on hard-working New Yorkers. She championed the return of STAR rebate checks, providing $2.2 billion in relief for millions of homeowners across New York State and has authored legislation to extend the rebate checks permanently as part of the state’s annual budget. Weik also fought to suspend the state’s gas tax to help families coping with record-high prices and soaring inflation. Weik lives with her husband, in Sayville on Long Island’s South Shore. The couple has three children.

…………………

John Alberts (D)

John Alberts name will appear on the ballot as the Democratic challenger, but the thrice-time Senate candidate is not actively campaigning.