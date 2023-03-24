Next Stop, Birdville!

Farmingdale Playcrafters Present The Birds

Fed up with a world of insurance salesmen and petty problems, two miscreants flee to the kingdom of the birds for a simpler life—their only obstacle—the wrath of the gods. Farmingdale Playcrafters presented The Birds on March 16th. A hilarious and satirical look at politics, religion, and the foolishness of humanity that revives and revamps Aristophanes’ classic comedy.

“The Birds provides a great acting opportunity since most characters are birds,” said director Mr. Glen Beck. “Students had to research their birds and adapt the physical attributes and mannerisms of the creature into their acting.”

The cast includes Eemonn McLoughlin (Pithetaerus), Devin Williams (Eulipides), Rebecca Kenjesky (Hawk), Trinity Babino (Epops), Thomas Haggerty (Procne), Gil Bitsimis (Red-Footed Boobie), Lucia Assalone (Blue-Footed Boobie), Gabriella Stein (Hummingbird), Joseph Magazzo (Flamingo), Bella McDonald (Passenger Pigeon), Victoria Morra (Dodo), Lily Scalfani (Kiwi), Skylar Studdert (Parrot), Isabella Winter (Crow), Angelina Pascutto (Bat), Ryan Marbit (Ostrich), Ava Lanot (Lark), Allison Banz (Penguin), Kaylin Cleere (Mockingbird/Swing), Christian Gordon (Seagull/Swing), Clay Bany (Investment Banker/Poseidon), Addison Moller (Lawyer/Siberian Crane), Alex Cosentino (Hercules/Parakeet), Madelyn Jimenez (Activist/Iris), Carly Pain (Insurance Agent/Mgrachuchuk), Emily Gaba (Internet Spammer/Dove), and Victor Dreher (Prometheus/Owl).

The Birds marks the Playcrafter’s return to theater in the round since their 2019 performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. In the round is a form of staging in which the audience surrounds the acting area. The close proximity between the audience and the actors is believed to lead to a more immersive experience.

“The cast enjoyed performing in the round,” said director Mr. Glen Beck. “It’s a different experience and teaches them to interact with an audience ”

There were three additional performances of Farmingdale Playcrafters’ presentation of The Birds: Friday, March 17, at 7 pm and Saturday, March 18, at 1 pm and 7 pm.

–Submitted by the Farmingdale School District