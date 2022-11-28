Nice Bus Riders And Employees Donate More Than $11,000 In Food And Cash To Island Harvest

Annual campaign supports Bethpage Turkey Drive for Island Harvest

With nationwide inflation adding extra stress on those experiencing food insecurity during the upcoming holiday season, NICE Bus (Nassau Inter-County Express) recently donated more than $11,000 in food and cash to Island Harvest as part of the Bethpage Annual Turkey Drive.

At the conclusion of a three-week campaign, NICE delivered seven pallets of canned and dried goods—more than 3,200 items which is the equivalent of 27 full shopping carts—donated by NICE riders and employees at collection boxes at NICE Garden City and Hempstead Transit centers.

Additionally, NICE secured 100 frozen turkeys for Island Harvest and made a $5,000 donation to the Island’s largest hunger relief organization.

“NICE Bus and its employees are keenly aware of the struggles some of our neighbors face in feeding their families at this time of year, and they have been supporting the annual Island Harvest drive since we began providing service to Nassau County in 2012,” noted NICE Bus CEO Jack Khzouz.

Serving more than 80,000 riders weekly and covering 1 million miles of service every month, NICE Bus promotes and provides annual support to a number of programs meeting the needs of Nassau County residents, including the Breast Cancer Awareness, the United Way’s Project Warmth program, and Everyone Rides NICE (in which NICE donates MetroCards to social service agencies). In addition, NICE Bus provides free transportation to athletes and their families during the annual 3-day Nassau County Games for the Physically Challenged.

—Submitted by NICE Bus