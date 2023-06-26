NMFD Honors Scholarship Recipients

Chiefs, line officers and members of the North Massapequa Fire Department recently honored the deserving recipients of the organization’s annual scholarships. The awards are presented to local high school seniors in recognition of their outstanding academics and notable civic involvement. This year’s winners were all students of Plainedge High School. Marcelo Licata (third from left) will attend Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania, where he will study Physical Therapy and play D-2 baseball. Kayla Ferrante (fourth from right) will attend Rutgers University as a Pre-Med student and her twin sister Kelly (third from right) will attend the University of Tampa and study Forensic Science.

–Submitted by the North Massapequa Fire Department