No Tricks, Just Treats at Bethpage’s Annual Halloween at the Field

The Bethpage community gathered to celebrate this year’s spooky season at Halloween at the Field on Oct. 27. The Bethpage High School Parent Teacher Student Association hosts this annual event which brings together central and building administrators, students, families and community members.

Held under the lights of Bethpage High School’s athletic complex, attendees dressed in their best Halloween costumes for the event. They enjoyed delicious food from an array of food trucks and visited different themed tents and tables throughout the evening, courtesy of the school PTAs and Bethpage High School organizations. Children had fun trick-or-treating at each spot and participated in Halloween games, activities and photo opportunities.

The Bethpage Union Free School thanks the PTSA, students, faculty and parents who volunteered their time and resources to make this year’s Halloween at the Field a great success.

–Submitted by the Bethpage Union Free School District