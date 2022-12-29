North Hempstead Hosts Annual Chanukah Festival

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Council Member Peter Zuckerman, Council Member Dennis Walsh, Council Member Veronica Lurvey, Council Member Mariann Dalimonte, and Receiver of Taxes Charles Berman along with the Chabad of Manhasset and the Manhasset Park District were proud to host the Town’s Annual Chanukah Festival on Sunday, December 18 at Mary Jane Davies Green in Manhasset.

The event was sponsored by North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health, and featured musical performances including a performance by the Manhasset High School band, live ice carving of a menorah, a chocolate gelt drop with assistance from the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department, and the lighting of the menorah.

–Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead