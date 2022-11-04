Obituaries For The Week Of October 19, 2022

BETHPAGE

Peter J. Hance, 51, of Bethpage, passed away Aug. 18. Loving father of Frankie. Beloved husband of Sara. Cherished son of Barbara and the late Peter. Dear brother of Donna Volpe (Joseph), Laura Jean Campisi (Al) and the late Michael. Cherished Uncle Pete to Krysten, Vinny, Nicholas, Kaitlyn, Jenna, Hailey, A.J., Peyton and Grayson. A funeral mass was held Friday, Aug. 26, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Cremation was private. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Julia M. Settineri, 99, of Bethpage, passed away Aug. 24. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Raymond. Loving mother to Jane Marsar (Sean) and Susan D’Aponte (Lawrence). Cherished grandmother of Lawrence, Michael, Raymond, John, Kim and great-grandmother of Emily, Amanda, Samantha and Jack. Dear sister of Frank, the late Raymond and the late Demetri. A funeral mass was held Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment followed at St. John’s Cemetery in Middle Village. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Anthony A. “Tony” Quaranta, 91, of Bethpage, passed away Aug. 26. Proud Korean War Army Veteran. Beloved husband of 65 years to Concetta. Loving father of Virginia Montgoris (Frank) and Christine Ilarda (Mario). Cherished Papa of Michelle Pretty (Ryan), Frankie, Antonia and great-grandfather to Sophia. Predeceased by his sister, Ida Razzano and brother Carmine. A funeral mass was held Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Entombment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Anna “Ann” DeNicola, 90, of Bethpage, passed away Aug. 30. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Carol DeNicola (The late TJ Harvey), Michael (Sharon) and Jacqueline Baiardi (Robert). Cherished grandmother of Quinn Linna (Troy), Taylor Harvey (Abby), Hunter, Ariana, Vince, Juliana, Ryan and great-grandmother of Brodie. Adored sister of Ida Valenti (Frank), predeceased by her brothers Thomas, Joseph and Charles. Dear aunt of Jeffrey. A funeral mass was held Saturday, Sept. 3, at St. Pius X RC Church, Plainview. Interment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

CENTRAL ISLIP

Gus L. Caporusso, of Central Islip passed away at the age of 46 on Sept. 3. Cherished son of Carol and Leonardo. Loving brother of Sara-Antonia. A funeral mass was held Thursday, Sept. 8, at St. Kilian’s RC Church. Interment following at Saint Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

EAST ISLIP

Doris Howe, age 95, of East Islip, on Sept. 26. Loving wife of the late Boyd. Devoted mother of three children, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of nine. Interred at Amityville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

FARMINGDALE

William J. (Bill) Sisco of Farmingdale on Aug. 17 at the age of 90. Devoted husband of the late Elizabeth. Loving husband of Iris. Devoted father of William (Elaine), Kenneth (Christine), Joseph (Debby), Gary (Monica), Debra Townsend (Tim), Wayne (Sharon), and Timothy (Phyllis). Cherished Jaja of 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great- great-grandchild. A proud member and Ex-Chief of the Farmingdale Fire Department. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St., Farmingdale.

Kathleen Marie ‘Kathy” Jacquette of Farmingdale on Aug. 19. Loving wife of James. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Cynthia Jacquette Hopkins (Louis) and Matthew (Jessica Fabricatore). Grandmother of Dominic and Reece. Sister of Nancy Penncavage and George Penncavage (Patricia). Proud College Professor at Farmingdale State College. She will be missed by many family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kathleen’s name to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home.

Agnes P. “Sandy” De Giacomo, 76, of Farmingdale, passed away Aug. 28. Beloved wife of 59 years to John. Loving mother of Deborah Bray, Diana Rowley, Lynn Gerdis (Robert) and mother-in-law of Mark Rowley. Cherished grandmother of Mark, Amanda, Ariana, Rian, Lance Corporal Gerdis, Matthew, Brooke and Cassandra. Adored dog mom to Vegas. Agnes enjoyed gambling, playing games on her iPad, going to dinner with her family and going on cruises. Visitation was held Friday, Sept. 2, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin St., Farmingdale. Cremation was private.

Leslie H., “Les” Monitto, longtime resident of South Farmingdale passed away Sept. 1, at the age of 74. Beloved husband and high school sweetheart to his “Linny.” Linda and Leslie would have celebrated their 53rd anniversary, Oct. 12. Loving father of Dean Keith (Stacey) and Jason Leslie (Stephanie). Adored Grandpa Les and Papa to Malina Skye, Ellie Jane, Cole Jason. Dear brother of Sebastian “Richard”, Karen Newman, Frances Manfredi and Perry. Visitation and funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Leslie was laid to rest Wednesday, Sept. 7 at St. Charles Cemetery where he will be in the flight path of many planes soaring above.

Maureen Tobin Stea passed away on Friday, Sept. 2. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Sam Stea. Loving mother of Richard, Elizabeth (Tim Kissane) and John. Cherished grandmother of Avery, Ryan, Andrew and Wyatt. Dear sister of Thomas, Kevin and Theresa Tobin, the late Richard Tobin and sisters-in-law, Mary and Millie. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A memorial mass was held Wednesday, Sept. 7, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

HICKSVILLE

Marie E. Zenker of Liverpool, NY (formerly of Hicksville) on Sept. 22. Beloved wife of the late Robert T. Adored mother of Marie, Bob (Jean Ann), Tom (Coleen and Ron). Grandmother of Brock, Alec, Chloe, Ben, Victoria, Dan (Lauren), Jim (Jaclyn), Nikki and Tommy. Great-grandmother of Mason, Maeve, Mackenzie, Kylie and Avery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.