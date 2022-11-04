Obituaries For The Week Of October 26, 2022

Anne DeStefano, born 75 years ago in Brooklyn and raised in Howard Beach, was reunited in heaven with her beloved son Matthew on Sept. 8. Anne is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Frank, their cherished daughter JoAnne and her husband Donald Madeo. Anne also leaves behind her sisters Theresa Orlando and Carol Riccardella and brother Jack Cavalcante and his wife Debbie. A funeral mass was held Monday, Sept. 12, at St. Kilian’s RC Church. Cremation private. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

BETHPAGE

Rose Lombardo, 100, of Bethpage, passed away Sept. 13. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Anthony. Loving mother of John (Fran), Vincent, Gerard (Stella) and Anthony (Christine). Grandmother of nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Joseph. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass was held Friday, Sept. 16, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Rose’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org

FARMINGDALE

Patricia A. Christiansen of Farmingdale on Oct. 1. Devoted wife of Donald. Loving mother of Nicole Grogan (James) and Peter Christiansen. Cherished grandmother of Joseph and Alexander. Beloved sister of Grace Kaufold (Robert), Carol Budinoff (Bruce) and Arthur Corwin (Ann). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She proudly served The Village of Farmingdale as trustee from 2006-18 and as Deputy Mayor from 2008-18. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Kilian RC Church. Arrangements entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St. Farmingdale. Funeral mass at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.

Marjorie A. “Margie” Blieka of Farmingdale on Sept. 11. Devoted wife

of Lawrence. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Sheila, Joseph (Kristine), Lawrence (Carol), and Marjorie (William). Grandmother of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale. Donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Margie’s name are appreciated.

Helene E. Klem of Farmingdale on Sept. 13. Loving mother of Paul. Cremation private. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

Frances D. Weeks, 93, of Farmingdale, formerly of Silver City, New Mexico

and Franklin Square passed away Sept. 14. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Coleen Lukowski (Albert), Paul Kelly (Amanda), and

Susan Furnkranz (the late Ken). Cherished grandmother of Stephanie (John), Chris (Kerry), Chris (Tina), Andrew (Maria), Michael, and Nick. Adored great-grandmother of Declan, Keira, Evan, Dustin, Walter, Isla and Brooke. Dear sister of Linda Smith and aunt of Stephen Morabito (Lucinda).

A memorial visitation was held Saturday, Oct. 8 at Arthur F. White Funeral

Home, Inc.

Karen McKibbin-Otano, 64, of Farmingdale, passed away on Sept. 10, with her husband, brother and three children by her side. Beloved wife of 39 truly blessed years to Gilbert Otano. Loving mother of Kerriann, Christopher and Ryan. A funeral mass was held Wednesday, Sept. 14, at St. James RC Church. Cremation private. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.