Obituaries For The Month Of February, 2023

Hilton, Lee, 95, of Connecticut, passed away February 22, 2023. Reunited in heaven with his beloved wife of 61 years, Violet. Loving father of Richard (Honey) and Robert (Judy). Cherished grandfather of Andrew (Jessica), James (Victoria), Stefanie Cummings (Ryan), and Corey. A graveside service with military honors will take place Monday, March 20th, 9:30 am at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Caroppoli, Yolanda E., “Yo”, 95, of Fresh Meadows passed away on February 24, 2023. Predeceased by her beloved parents, Raphaele and Asunta Delligatti and her loving siblings, Marjorie Rosolio, Rose Fazio, and George Delligatti. Cherished aunt of the late Joy, Leonard, Ralph, Thomas (Marty) and Robert. Adored great-aunt of Jessica (Rick), Kristin (David) and the late Steven (Rachel). Treasured great-great-aunt of Skylar, Michael, Thomas, Emma, and Noah. Dear cousin of Linda Napolitano. A Funeral Mass was held Tuesday, February 28th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Cremation was Private. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

BETHPAGE

Samartano, Elizabeth J. “Betty”, 87, of Bethpage, passed away February 21, 2023. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband of over 50 years, Gaspare J. Predeceased by her siblings Virginia, Peter, Ruth. Frank, Kathleen, and Charles. Cherished aunt of Thomas Zimmer, Mary Beth Cervaney, Nancy Bauer, Christine Ferral, Erwin Dill, Charles Zimmer, Michael Dill, Dina, and Thomas, and great-aunt to many great-nieces and great-nephews. Adored mother figure to Debra (Anthony), and grandmother figure to Michelle, Anthony, and Charles. A Funeral Mass was held Saturday, February 25th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc

FARMINGDALE

Vandermast, Candice T. of Farmingdale on February 18th, 2023. Loving wife of Nathaniel Watkins.Niece of Patricia DeBoer. Cremation private. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

Ryan, Caroline Marie, 59, of East Farmingdale, passed away February 19, 2023. Beloved wife of 34 years to Terrence. Loving mother of Erica Moskowitz (Jordan), Conor (Jennifer), and Brendan. Cherished daughter of Mary and the late Richard. Dear sister of Richard (Fanica). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Funeral Mass was held Saturday, February 25th, at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Rossetti, Marie N., 106, longtime Farmingdale resident, passed away February 23, 2023. Reunited in heaven with her beloved parents, Frank and Ignazia Rossetti, and her dear siblings Julia Rossetti, Josephine Rossetti, and Elvira Puleo. Cherished cousin of Thomas, Luisa, and Salvatore. A Funeral Mass was held Monday, February 27th, at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Pawlowski, Jeanne Margaret of Farmingdale on February 24, 2023. Cherished wife of William (Bill). Devoted mother of James and Joseph. Beloved daughter of Robert and Margaret. Survived by many loving family members and friends. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc.

HICKSVILLE

Avila, Jennifer C., 29, of Hicksville, passed away February 18, 2023. Loving mother of Angelie. Beloved daughter of Manuel and Norma Avila. Cherished sister of Jamie Mendoza (Jose Mendoza Fuentes). Dear granddaughter of Maria Luisa Avila and Ernesto Abrego Turcios. Adored Tia of Jazmin, Dylan, and Kimberly. Jennifer is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. A Funeral Service was held Friday, February 24th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Interment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park.