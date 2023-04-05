Obituaries For The Week Of April 5, 2023

Perez, Jesus Manuel of New York City on March 2nd 2023. He will be missed by his family and friends including Leticia Medina, Felix and Millie. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

Papps, Gale, 77 years old, of Wantagh, NY, peacefully passed away on March 4, 2023 after a short battle with dementia and cancer. Gale passed without any pain, with Bill, her husband, and Joan Trudden, her best friend, holding her hand. Gale was born on July 28, 1945, to Tosh Griner and Donald Griner in Manhattan. In 1989, Gale met her future husband Bill. Gale was predeceased by her parents Tosh and Donald Griner. Gale is survived by her husband Bill, niece Tina, and her brother Tom Griner, and her cousins James Taono, Edith Terwey, Terry Hooper, Judy Carroll and Dr. Ted Sugimoto. Services were held at McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home, 385 Main St Farmingdale, NY, on March 9, 2023.

Wassmer, Richard S. of West Islip, NY on March 4th, 2023. Loving husband of Patricia. Devoted father and father-in-law of Scott, and Robert (Stacey). Grandfather of Gavin. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

Fogarty, James W., 89, formerly of Williston Park, passed away March 11, 2023. Retired FDNY firefighter, and proud U.S. Air Force Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Loving father of Donna Lang (Edward), Patricia Judd (the late Frederick), Marianne, James, Kathleen Boyle (James) and the late Eileen. Cherished grandfather of Kris, Dana (Matthew), Timothy, Kelly, Erin, Michael, Shannon, and Sean. Dear brother of Michael. Visitation and Funeral Services were held Wednesday, March 15th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Interment was held Thursday, March 16th, at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn.

BETHPAGE

Nicholas “Nick” Fortuna, 68, passed away on March 11, 2023, in Bethpage, NY. He was born July 6, 1954, to Nicholas A. and Theresa Belgio Fortuna who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter Amelia. Nick is survived by his longtime partner Sherry Graer, his children, and their spouses Frank (Vanessa), Jason, Amanda (Philip), and Cory (Heather); his grandchildren Cody, Frank (Boomer), Tyler, Jameson, Harrison, and Allyson; his great grand-child Odin, and his sister Lucille Fortuna. Visitation and Funeral Services were held Saturday, March 18th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Cremation was private.

Totoro-O’Connor, Frances, 62, of Bethpage passed away March 12, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Gregory. Loving mother of Gary Luniewski (Alexa) and Amie Abbondondolo (Anthony). Cherished grandmother of Gino and baby Sophie on the way. Adored “Cat-Mom” to Tiger. Dear friend to many. A Memorial Mass was held Friday, March 17th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Bethpage. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Nunemaker, Edna M., 93, of Bethpage passed away March 15, 2023. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Barbara Bove (Frank), James (Norma), Carolyn (William Osmundsen), Deborah McIntosh (Robert), Maryann McSweeney (Gerard) and Karen Keller (James). Adored grandmother of Michael, Peter, Justin (Eric), Amanda, Sean, and Ryan. Cherished great-grandmother of Ethan, Breah, Keegan, Owen, Peter, and Ryan. A Funeral Mass was held Friday, March 17th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment followed The Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Beery, Marion Louise, 82, longtime resident of Bethpage passed away March 15, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Wallace. Loving mother of Stephen (Janice), Karen Conroy (Pat) and Deedee Sakmann (William). Cherished Nan of Stephanie (Justin), Gregory, Ashlin, Christina (Dean), Shelby (Brandon), Ceara, Sarah and Alana. Dear sister of Janice (the late Warren) and Bert (Toni). Treasured “Animal Mom” of Pepper, Nell, Elvis, and Prince and reunited in Heaven with her many animals throughout the years. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

FARMINGDALE

Georgetti, Mary K. of South Farmingdale on March 1, 2023. Cherished wife of James. Adored mother of Kelly and Patricia. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc., in Farmingdale.

Phillips, Daniel H., 84, of Farmingdale passed away March 2, 2023. Beloved husband of 55 years to the late Carol. Loving father of Laurie Marino, Carol Gentile (Angelo) and Dana Lisle (Dan). Cherished grandfather of Danielle, Regina, Samantha, Alexa, Cole, Christopher, and Jenna. Adored brother of Marie Lesnak (Sonny). Treasure uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dear friend to many. A Funeral Mass was held Monday, March 6th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Bethpage. Interment with military honors followed at Long Island National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Joseph Patrick DeNinno, 67, formerly of Farmingdale, NY passed away on March 3, 2023. Joseph was born on May 23, 1955, to parents Dominick and Margaret DeNinno. Joseph is also predeceased by his brother, Dominick. Joseph is survived by his wife, Donna, and daughters Isabella (Joseph) Gigante and Abigail. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

Pellegrino, Richard of Farmingdale on March 5th, 2023. Loving husband of Diane. Devoted father of Kevin and Brian. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. in Farmingdale.

LEVITTOWN

Kilbride, John P. (Jack), 73 of Levittown, NY passed away on March 22, 2023. Son of Major John P. Kilbride and Agnes. Beloved husband of Virginia (nee Robson). Devoted father of Michael Kilbride (Jodi), Kelly Gaspari (James), Kristin Ciejka (William). Known as “Papa Jack” to grandchildren Jake, Ryan, Nicholas, Diana, Michael, Gabrielle, Billy, Lauren, Jacklyn, John, Matthew, and Joseph. Brother of Major Chuck Kilbride (Sandi), Mary Caso (Russ), Elizabeth Kilbride, the late Margaret Shelton (Ray), and the late Patricia Davis (George). Jack Kilbride, a decorated United States Marine served in the Vietnam War. He continued his service as Police Officer of Freeport, NY. Visitation Chapeys Funeral Home (20 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage) 03/27 4pm-9pm, 03/28 3pm-8pm. Funeral Mass on 03/29 at St. James R.C. Church (80 Hicksville Rd, Seaford) 10:30 am. Interment at LI National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers please donate to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 11, P.O. Box #518, Farmingville, NY, 11738.

MASSAPEQUA

Mills, Franca Maria Ida, 94, of North Massapequa, passed away unexpectedly, March 11, 2023. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband “G.I.” Edward H. Mills. Loving mother of Jean C. Mills, Diane S. Abzug (Robert), and Michael E. Mills (Margaretmary). Devoted grandmother of Michael J. Rodolico, Scott E. Rodolico (Brenda Franco), Stephanie N. Schapiro (Evan), and Jordan E. Abzug. A Funeral Service was held Wednesday, March 15th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery.

PLAINVIEW

Vasquez, Joseph of Old Bethpage on March 9th, 2023. Loving husband of Josephine. Cherished father of Corrado. Grandfather of Caralyn and Steven. Entombment at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.