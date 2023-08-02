Obituaries for the Week of August 2, 2023

Brill, Frances, (nee Hafner), 62, of Yaphank passed away June 14, 2023. Predeceased by her parents, Edward and Patricia Hafner, sister Maureen Marotta and niece Michelle Marotta. Cherished sister of Mary Singer (Arthur) and Patricia Peterson (Greg). Loving aunt of Elizabeth D’Ambrosio (John), Michael Esposito, Christopher Marotta, and Matthew Mezeul (Sasha). Dear great-aunt of James (Jenny), Nicole (Connor), Johnny (Lauren), Katie and Nathaniel. Also survived by many loving cousins and special friends. A memorial visitation was held Wednesday, July 5th at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Rasoli, Donald S., 71, of Melville, formerly of Farmingdale passed away on June 27, 2023. Adored son of Dominic and Helen Rasoli. Cherished brother of Holly Wood (Marc) and Ivy Newbeck (Mickey). Loving uncle of Jeremy (Stacey), Terry (Christel), Michael, Brandon and the late David. Dear great-uncle of Dominic. Beloved nephew of Joseph and Marie Alberigo. A graveside service was held Saturday, July 1st at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

BETHPAGE

De Fanis, Ernestine S., 98, longtime resident of Bethpage passed away on July 1, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Vito. Loving mother of Cathy De Fanis-Curlew (Brett). Cherished sister of the late Rita Sudwisher. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Ernestine was a devoted parishioner of St. Martin of Tours RC Church and devout Catholic. Former member of the Bethpage Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. A Committal Service will be held Wednesday, July 5th, at Long Island National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Dobbie, Ian, 58, lifelong resident of Bethpage passed away after a 20-year battle with cancer on July 15, 2023. Adored husband of over 20 years to Benjamin Soto Dobbie. Loving son of Marion and Ian Dobbie. Cherished brother of Caroline, Michele and the late Angela. Treasured godfather and uncle of Jonathan and Christopher. Beloved son-in-law of the late Carmelo Ortiz and the late Bernarda Ortiz. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and amazing friends. Reunited in Heaven with his cherished dog, Blue. Visitation and Funeral Services were held Saturday, July 22nd, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Glueckert, Alan P., 66, of Bethpage passed away July 19, 2023. Beloved husband of Eileen. Devoted father of Katie Etter (Michael) and Kevin. Adored Pop of Maeve and Colin. Cherished brother of the late Bill (Patricia) Linda Molesky (Bill), Richard (the late Alicia) and Donald (Carol) – dear brother-in-law of Ellen Porter (Rich), Bob Murphy (Debbie), Gary Murphy (Jason La Padura), Marybeth Krummenacker and William Murphy (Cynthia). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and countless friends. A Funeral Mass was held Saturday, July 22nd, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Cremation was private. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

FARMINGDALE

Roden, Karen E., 76, of Farmingdale, passed away June 17, 2023. Beloved and devoted wife of Edward. Loving mother of Paul and Helen. Cherished grandmother of Keith. Visitation and Funeral Services were held Tuesday, June 20th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. An Interment took place Wednesday, June 21st, at Calverton National Cemetery

Sieb, Eileen T., 92, longtime resident of South Farmingdale passed away June 19, 2023. Reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband of 67 years, William. Loving mother of Carol, Thomas (Kathy), Donald, Eileen (Wally) and the late Joseph. Adored grandmother Bryan (Sarah), Daniel, Andrew (Gabrielle), Katie, Carolann (Jarett), Christopher, Anthony, Alexandra, Alanna, Mary Jo, and Jaclyn, and great-grandmother of seven great-grandchildren, and another baby on the way. Dear sister of the late Martin and the late Mary. A Funeral Mass was held Friday, June 23rd at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Olsewski, Doris A., 91, lifelong Farmingdale resident passed away on June 27, 2023. Reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband, Roland. Loving mother of Kevin (Carol West), Douglas and Roland (Lori). Adored grandmother of Alex and Tyler. Dear sister of Charles Wohr. Memorial Visitation and Funeral Services were held Sunday, July 9th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Inurnment took place Monday, July 10th, at Long Island National Cemetery.

Di Virgilio, Robert N., 91, of South Farmingdale passed away on July 2, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Loving father of Brian (Connie) and Mark (Lisa). Cherished grandfather of Danielle Shapiro (Zachery) and Nicholas. Adored great-grandfather of Enzo. Retired FDNY Firefighter. Proud US Marine Veteran. A graveside service was held Thursday, July 6th at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

O’Toole, Ronald E. of Farmingdale on July 5, 2023. Beloved husband of Doreen. Cherished father and father-in-law of Erin Lentini (Vincent), Kevin (Lori), and Kimberly Meyer (Rick). Devoted grandfather of Joseph, Scarlett, Aiden, Austin, and Sadie. Will be missed by many family and friends. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. in Farmingdale.

Benedict, Edward Andrew, 84, formerly of South Farmingdale passed away July 14, 2023. Beloved husband of Joan Elizabeth. Loving father of Jo-Ann Eschmann (Thomas), George (Serena), Thomas (Chad) and the late Edward Andrew Jr. Cherished grandfather of Jarrett (Brittany), Troy (Rachael), Karen Schwind (Matthew) and Tristan (Caitlyn), Allison, and Taran (Allison). Adored great-grandfather of Chloe Jane, George, Elsie and Lillian. Treasured brother of George, Diane Atkisson (Robert), Warren (Barbara) Gary (Dolores) and the late Marilyn. A Funeral Mass was held Tuesday, July 25th, at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

LEVITTOWN

Schreiner, Louis G., 81, longtime resident of Levittown, born and raised in Brooklyn passed away on June 17, 2023. Beloved husband of 60 years to Rose. Loving father of Louis, Patricia, and Werner (Pasqualina). Cherished grandfather of Kaitlynn. Proud Army Veteran and Retired NYPD Police Officer. Inurnment with NYPD and Military honors was held Tuesday, June 27th, at Long Island National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

PLAINVIEW

Loretta Theresa Esswein, 96, of Plainview, New York, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2023. Beloved wife of 72 years to Robert “Bob” Esswein. Loving mother of: Jeannine Thomasch (Daniel), Craig Esswein (Susan), Robert Esswein (Anne Marie), and Mark Esswein (Jean). Cherished grandmother of Brian, Scott, Stephen, Emma, Michael, Paul, Melissa, Robert, Emily, Evan, Meredith, Jacqueline, and Neil. Visitation and Funeral Services were held Tuesday, June 27th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Entombment took place Wednesday, June 28th, at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Imbroto, Lewis M., 80, of Plainview, passed away July 3, 2023. Beloved husband of Patricia. Loving father of Kathy Daly (Warren), Frank, Michelle, and Louis. A Funeral Mass was held Saturday, July 8th, at St. Pius X RC Church, Plainview. Interment followed at Mount St. Mary Cemetery, Queens. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Bleck, Rita T. of Plainview on July 11th, 2023. Will be sorely missed by her beloved family including Nancy Bleck, Julie Benvenuto, Jeffrey Bleck (Mary), Jimmy Bleck (Nancy), and great nieces Kali, Caroline, Grace, Faith and great nephew Joseph.Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.