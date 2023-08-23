Obituaries for the Week of August 23, 2023

Joseph Anthony Magee, born 1/24/1929 at home in Brooklyn, died 6/21/2023 at home in Great Neck surrounded by his loving family. A Korean War veteran, he worked successfully in finance, volunteered in politics and many community organizations, and was a devout Catholic Carmelite. Joe’s beloved wife of 60 years, Dolores Maguire Magee, predeceased him in 2012. Joe and Dolores are survived by their 4 children, Michael Magee, Daniel Magee, Maureen Shannon Maby, and Donna Fitzgerald, 11 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. A funeral mass is scheduled for 11am August 19, 2023 at Holy Family Church in Hicksville.

Wizman, Krista Marchlowska of New York City, Ny on July 11th, 2023. Wife of Gadi Wizman. Loving mother of two. Daughter of Jon D. Leeke (Suzanne) and Beverly Emling. Cremation private. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

D’Urgolo, Gloria of Seaford on July 14th, 2023.Devoted wife of the late Alfred. Cherished mother of Linda Dollard (the late David), Laura D’Urgolo, and Gloria D’Urgolo. Loving grandmother of Kerry and Michael. Donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Gloria are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. in Farmingdale.

Carney, William Francis of Mount Airy, MD on July 16th, 2023. Devoted husband of Dolores. Cherished father and father in law of William (Linda), James (Manana), and Rosemarie Young (Charles). Loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

Groller, John, 93, formerly of Brooklyn passed away July 23, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Maria. Loving and devoted father of John (Ann), Nancy Taormina (Sal) and Gary (Kathy). Cherished Opa of Katelyn and Thomas. Dear brother of Margaret Billovits and the late Adolph. A Funeral Service was held Friday, July 28th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery.

BETHPAGE

Peluso, Emanuele, 91, of Bethpage, passed away July 22, 2023. Beloved husband of Gina. Loving father of Anthony (Colleen), Sue Langiulli, and Theresa Cipriano (Michael). Cherished grandfather of Irene, Austin, Evan, Gina, Lisa, Patricia, and Alexa. A Funeral Mass was held Monday, July 24th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Entombment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Markakis, Nicholas, 83 passed away August 3, 2023, with his cherished wife of 64 years, Annette, by his side. Nick was a 55-year member of the Bethpage Volunteer Fire Department. Serving as commissioner, Honorary Chief, Ex-Captain, and Chairman of the Benevolent Company. Devoted father of Steven (Charlene), Lisa Ferraro (John) and Nikki McNerney (Patrick) Proud Grandfather of six Grandchildren and four Great Grandchildren, Dear brother of William Markakis. A Funeral Service was held Monday, August 7th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Interment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Ben Marrone, age 93, born in Brooklyn and raised and thrived in Bethpage, New York, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Devoted husband to Ann, with whom he just celebrated 58 years of marriage and raised three daughters: Carmela (pre-deceased by Alex), Rose Marie (Peter), and Anne Marie (Joseph). Proud and respected grandfather to Joseph, Nicholas, Anthony, Dominick, Graceann, Sara, Sophia and Deanna. A Funeral Mass was held Friday, August 11th at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Entombment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Lee, Jong Uhn, 78, of Bethpage, passed away August 6, 2023. He is survived by his wife Jee Won Lee, children Jessica J. Lee, MD, and Jason Y. Lee, JD/MBA, and grandchildren Ellen S. Lee, Eleanor H. Lim, and Elizabeth Yuna Lee. The family extends their deepest gratitude to all those who have offered their support, condolences, and prayers. Though they mourn the loss of Jong Uhn Lee, let us also find solace in the knowledge that his spirit will forever shine brightly in our hearts. May he rest in peace. Private cremation arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

FARMINGDALE

Liotti, Marie G. of Farmingdale on June 12, 2023. Loving wife of the late Louis. Beloved mother of Lisa, Regina, and Kenneth. Grandmother of Sarah, Sandra, Kenneth, and William and great grandmother of Remy. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc.

Stackhouse Jr., James Willie of Farmingdale on June 13th, 2023. Devoted father of Tasha. Will be missed by his family members and friends. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc. in Farmingdale

Reynolds, Craig Scott of Farmingdale on July 10, 2023. Loving son of the late Gordon Reynolds and Audrey Beltrani Reynolds. Brother of Nicholas Furia and Garrett Reynolds. Beloved grandson of Vincent and Emilia Beltrani.Cherished fiance of Danielle (Dani). Will be truly missed by many family and friends. He was committed to helping anyone he met. Funeral arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

Hunt, Amanda Rose of Farmingdale on July 14th, 2023. Loving daughter of Michael and Patricia. Cherished sister of Alison. She will be missed by her many family members and friends. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. Farmingdale.

Dittmeier, Robert N., 60, of Farmingdale, passed away July 21, 2023. Loving father of Sarah Dittmeier. Cherished son of Robert and Marie Dittmeier. Beloved brother of Tom and Michael. Dear uncle of Matthew, Marc, and Michelle. A Funeral Mass was held Thursday, July 27th, at St. Kilian RC Church. Cremation was Private. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Hothersall, Bernard C., 79, raised in Farmingdale, NY, currently residing in Putnam Valley, NY. He passed away August 1, 2023, at his residence, with his beloved wife, Virginia (nee Abramoske) by his side. Devoted father of Bernard C. Jr. (Tracy). His precious grandsons, Tyler and Jack will also miss him. He proudly served 39 1/2 years in the U.S. Navy. A private interment, with military honors was held Tuesday, August 8th, at Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Muhlbach, Joseph, 86, of Farmingdale, formerly a resident of Bethpage for over 55 years, passed away August 6, 2023. Beloved husband of 63 years to Elinor. Loving and devoted father of Michael (Linda), Peter, Mary Jane Bianco (David), Stephen and Jennifer Kelly (Kevin). Adored grandfather of Stefanie, Torre, DJ, Meaghan, Michael, Jenna, Ian, Emma, Griffith, Avery and Charlotte. Dear brother of the late Frank and the late Anne Schultz. Cremation arrangements were private. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Ciampo, Ortrud B., 91, of Farmingdale, passed away August 9, 2023. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Michael. Cherished mother of Salvatore (Agata), Carmela Bouretis (Emanuel), Michael (Haydee), Maria Ciampo and Angelina Chammas (Mark). Cherished grandmother of Victoria, Deanna, Trevor, Jamie, Kristina, Jasmin Klein (Brian), Emalee, Brian, Kimberlee, Michael, Brittany, Jake, Amber, and Ian. Dear great grandmother of Hayden and Emalyn. A Funeral Mass was held Monday, August 14th, at Holy Trinity RC Church, Whitestone. Interment followed at Mount St. Mary Cemetery, Flushing. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

HICKSVILLE

White, William John of Hicksville on July 12, 2023. Fourth degree Knights of Columbus, Joseph Barry Council. Beloved husband of the late Carol. Devoted father of Joseph (Cathy), James (Suzanne), Jerome, John, and Jeffrey. Dear brother of Mary Lee Eby. Cherished grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.