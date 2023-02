Obituaries For The Week Of February 15, 2023

MASSAPEQUA

Gamblin, Michael of Massapequa, NY on January 14, 2023. Survived by many loving family and friends. Cremation private. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St. Farmingdale.

FARMINGDALE

Byrne Sr. , Robert E. of South Farmingdale on January 26, 2023. Loving husband of Marilyn. Cherished father and father in law of Robert E. Byrne Jr., Thomas P. (Karen), and Colleen R. Shahinian. Devoted grandfather of 6. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc.