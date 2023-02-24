Obituaries For The Week Of February 22, 2023

Wright, Richard A. of Smithtown on January 14, 2023. Cherished father of Sally Rienzo. Interred at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. in Farmingdale.

Bjelke, Laura D., of Hauppauge passed away January 22, 2023. Cherished daughter of Martha and the late Robert. Loving sister of Robert and the late Susan. Adored aunt of Anthony and Nicholas. Dear nephew of Nancy Todd (Doug) and predeceased by aunts and uncles, Carmine, Edward, John, Wilma, Christine, Edna, Dorothy and Florence. Beloved cousin to many. Laura was loving, caring and always saw the goodness in people. She loved crafting, crocheting and pizza. A Prayer Service was held Friday, January 27th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery.

BETHPAGE

Devereaux, Felicia, 97, of Bethpage passed away January 25, 2023. Reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Richard and son Richard. Loving mother of Christine Devereaux-Garth, Elizabeth Corrigan (Malachy), Theresa Devereaux, Anne Devereaux and Frank (Anne). Adored grandmother of Michael, Patricia Ehlen (Patrick), Brian, Allison Puente (Jorge), Nicholas (Brittany), Anthony, Michael, Alexander and John. Adored great-grandmother of Peyton, Dylan, James, Patrick, Luke, Dean and Maeve. A Funeral Mass was be held Wednesday, February 1st, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Cremation was private. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

FARMINGDALE

Fisher, Robert R., “Bob”,75, of Farmingdale passed away on January 18, 2023. Beloved husband of 51 years to Maria. Loving father of Jennifer Clark (Richard), Robert M. and Heather Scimone (Nick). Adored “Papa Bob” of Richie, Lizzie, Joey, Emmy and Maxwell. Dear brother of Jimmy (the late Eileen) and John (Ann). Treasured uncle of many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass was held Saturday, January 21st, at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment following at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Sheppard, Joan M., 90, passed away January 22, 2023. Reunited in heaven with her beloved children Lynn Brown and Dayle Sheppard. Cherished grandmother of Monique Sherrell Brown. Dear sister of Janet Potter, the late Albert Sheppard, and the late Yvone Walker. Joan is also survived by her honorary granddaughter, and Monique’s childhood best friend, Camille V. Gordon. Memorial Visitation and Funeral Services were held at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Interment of cremains followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

MASSAPEQUA

Casciotta, Thomas John, 54, of Massapequa, passed away unexpectedly January 9, 2023. Beloved son of John M. and Carole Casciotta. Loving brother of John (Maria), James (the late Jacqueline), and Joseph. Cherished uncle of Danielle Whitecraft, Stephanie Cobb, Matthew, Brian, and Jennifer, and great-uncle of Austin and Jackson. Thomas is also survived by aunts, uncles, and many friends. Memorial Visitation and Funeral Services were held Saturday, January 14th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

PLAINVIEW

Sanchez, Maria Elena, 76, of Old Bethpage, passed away January 27, 2023. Loving mother of Evelynda Diaz, Victoria Mendez, Mario Sanchez, and Deysi Sanchez. Cherished grandmother of 12, and great-grandmother of two. The family will receive visitors Friday, February 3rd, 6-10 pm and Saturday, February 4th, 6-10 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral Service Saturday, February 4th, 8:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date at the General Cemetery of Santa Rosa, El Salvador.