Obituaries For The Week Of January 18, 2023

Albertson, John Steven, 74, of Selden, formerly of Hell’s Kitchen passed away December 10, 2022. Beloved father of Christian (Aileen) and Kerri. Adored Papa of Katelyn, Ashton, Molly and Noah. Loving brother of Marilyn, David (Cindy), Diane (Jay). Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dear friend to many. John obtained many nicknames throughout the years, “NY John, OJ, Johnny Burgers, Papa, Papa John, Papa Burgers and Johnny”. His family was so important to him, and he loved spending time with them. A Funeral Mass was held Thursday, December 15th, at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

William P. Mauer Sr. of Islip, NY on December 14, 2022. Loving husband of Norma. Will be missed by many family members and friends. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc.

Samuels, Mary R., 80, of Sarasota, Florida passed away December 14, 2022. Reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Paul, daughter, Mary Piergies and son, William Comeau. Loving mother of Rose Bouyet, Alice Comeau, Margaret Baily and Stacy Herles (Ted). Cherished grandmother of Bryan, Anthony, Kayla, Allen, Ashly, Nicholas,

Johnny, Abbie, McKenzie, Jacob, Wiliam, Joey and Tara. Adored great-grandmother of Taylor, Ava, Braydon, Harper, Decklyn, Dravin, Danika, Joey and Bryce. Treasured sister of William Griffith and Ann Fransisco. A Funeral Service was held Tuesday, December 20th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Interment followed at Long Island National Cemetery.

Weis, Deborah, E., 66, passed away on December 16, 2022. Loving mother of Christopher (Tula). Cherished grandmother of Nico and Lena. A Funeral Mass was held Wednesday, December 21st, at St. Kilian’s RC Church. Interment following at Saint Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Philip Lee Shue of Syosset left this world on December 20, 2022 at the age of 97. He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter. A proud and loving father and husband, he lived the definition of the American dream. From his humble beginnings in Jamaica, he resided in China, Europe and Canada before moving to New York in the 1960’s where he settled and built a family and business. Funeral arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

BETHPAGE

Strassel, Josephine, 56, of Bethpage, passed away December 12, 2022. Beloved wife of Edward. Loving mother of Edward and Stefanie. Dear sister of Cathy DiStefano. Devoted dog grandma of Nova. A Funeral Mass was held Friday, December 17th, at St. Rose of Lima RC Church, Massapequa. Interment followed at The Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Edelberg, Annamarie, 81, of Bethpage, passed away December 20, 2022. Beloved wife of Allan E. Edelberg. Loving mother of Christine DeMartino, Angela Reinhardt, and Alana Spera. Cherished grandmother of Ken, Christian, Donald, Derek, Lexi, Ryan, Nicole, Anthony, and great-grandmother of Avery and Robbie. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

FARMINGDALE

Robert F. Mudd of Farmingdale on December 14, 2022. Cherished husband of Linda. Loving father and father in law of Teresa and Brian Scherer. Devoted grandfather of Max. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

Kirk, Hayden Patrick of Farmingdale on December 19, 2022. Devoted son of Robert P. Kirk Jr. (Natalia) and Kathleen Thorman-Moran (James). Loving brother of Kieran, Olivia and Liam. Cherished grandson of Robert P. Kirk and Joan Thorman. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St. Farmingdale. www.mccourtandtrudden.org

Oliveri, Rose Marie of Farmingdale on January 5, 2023. Devoted wife of the late Leonard. Loving mother of Joanne Domingo (Bob), Frank (Donna) and Dianne Scimeca (Sal). Cherished grandma of Rose (Barry), Nicholas (Cristina), Anthony (Joanna), Rob (Siobhan), Frank (Jean), Len (Jean), Sal and Roseanne. Great grandma of Ashleigh, Kilian, Robbie, Caleb and Ellie. Also survived by many loving family and friends. She was a proud member of the St. Kilian Women’s Guild, a Past President of St. Kilian Mothers Club, Past President of Farmingdale, Nassau-Suffolk, New York State and Supreme Council Columbiettes. Also a member of St. Kilian Players, Eucharistic Minister and Lecturer for St. Kilian Parish. Arrangements entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main Street, Farmingdale.

Borzomi, Vittorio Roberto of Farmingdale on January 5, 2023. Devoted husband of the late Rosa. Loving father of Caterina Borzomi-Ray, Rosamaria McGuinness (Kevin) and Sandra Murphy (Sean). Cherished Nonno of Ariana, Vittoria, Gabriella and Juliana. Loving brother of Maria (Tony), Giuseppe (Renata), and the late Francesco, Emma (Silvio), Sisto (Nuccia), and Tito (Giselda). Also survived by many loving nephews and nieces, family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St. Farmingdale. Please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Vittorio. www.mccourtandtrudden.org

MASSAPEQUA

Mosia, Norma, 89, of Massapequa, formerly of Whitestone passed away December 19, 2022. Loving and devoted mother of Laura Coiro (the late Anthony), Claudia Remi (Robert), Stephanie Messina (Michael) and Craig (Annemarie). Adored grandmother of Gina Capone (Jay), Vito, Leanna Lester (Clinton), Renee (Joseph Reed), Ronnie (Jill), Olivia, Phil, Juliet, Victoria, Jake, Luke and Shane. Cherished great-grandmother of Anthony, Stella, Emilia, Rocco, Elijah and Sophie. A Funeral Mass was held Friday, December 23rd, at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford. Cremation was Private. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.