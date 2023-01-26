Obituaries For The Week Of January 25

Jurgens, Robert, 85, of New York, passed away December 25, 2022. Cherished friend of more than 50 years to John Fussell and Harvey Monder, and dear friend to John’s wife Anita and Harvey’s wife Joan. Beloved uncle figure of Shunda Fussell. Dedicated cat dad of Ebony, Kitty, and Chris. Robert is also survived by Dawn Cerf, Sheri Janes, Patricia Metts, and their children Cody Cerf, Ryan Cerf, Michael Metts, Shanon Martinez, Justin Halamuda, Madison Halamuda, Zachary Martinez, and Oakleigh Martinez. Visitation and funeral services were held Thursday, January 12th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Interment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Sarinick, James Russett, “Jimmy”, 51, of Rocky Point, formerly of Farmingdale passed away unexpectedly January 3, 2023. Loving husband of Kimberly. Beloved son of John and the late Ann and a devoted son-in-law. Treasured brother of Beth, John, and David. Cherished nephew of Kathleen, Judith, James, George, and Roseanne, predeceased by his uncles Raymond, Brent, and Boris. Dear cousin and friend to many. A Funeral Mass was held Monday, January 9th, at St. Kilian RC Church, Farmingdale. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

BETHPAGE

Amendola, Phyllis, 90, of Bethpage, passed away peacefully in her home with Hospice care, surrounded by her family on Friday, January 6th, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, John Amendola. Phyllis is predeceased by her brother Joseph Pinto and survived by sisters Lillian DeLaurentis (Frank), Maria Colligan (Thomas), her children Janet Uccellini (Thomas), John Amendola (Irene), Phyllis Fardella (Anthony), Robert Amendola (Carol), her 12 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. A Funeral Mass was held Wednesday, January 11th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Bethpage. Cremation was private. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Tarry, Rita Anna, 94, of Bethpage passed away January 7, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Hal. Loving mother of Rita Maffeo (Paul), Hal (Pam), Jim (Rosalie), Linda DeMartinis (John), Stan (Gayle) and Joe (Kim). Adored grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Fred. A Funeral Mass was held Thursday, January 12th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

La Russo, Sebastian, 88, of Bethpage passed away on January 8, 2022. Beloved husband of Rose. Loving father of Daniel, Vincent, Anne Marie Schumacher, and Joy Hoy. Adored grandfather of 10 grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Ralph. Sebastian loved to watch sports, in his younger years he was a pitcher and played softball well into his older years. He enjoyed gardening and had a gorgeous garden which included dahlia’s of every color. A Funeral Mass was held Friday, January 13th, at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church. Entombment followed at The Cemetery of the Holy Rood. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Ellison, Helen M., 96, of Bethpage, passed away January 8, 2023. Predeceased by her husbands, James Monteleone and Howard Ellison. Loving mother of Kathleen Drap (the late Dennis), Renee Greenwood (John), Barbara DiGiorgio (Robert), and James Monteleone. Cherished grandmother of Dawn Bavaro, Keith Drap, Brian Bavaro (Darlene), KJ Drap, Gregory DiGiorgio, and Danielle Whaley. Beloved great grandmother of Brenton, Brianna, Dylan, Jordyn, Anthony, Giovanni, Ariella, Teagan, and Brayden. Dear aunt of Diane Morrison, Joanne Pilla, Joane Walsh, and many others. A Funeral Mass was held Friday, January 13th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Bethpage. Cremation was private. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Cacciuttolo, Sophie, 90, of Bethpage, passed away January 8, 2023. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Paul. Loving mother of Paul (Karen), Thomas (Alison), and Michael (Theresa). Cherished grandmother of Erin, Anna, Marisa, Nicholas, Gina, Michael, and Valerie. A Funeral Mass was held Thursday, January 12th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Bethpage. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

FARMINGDALE

Fritz, Linda Jane, 79 of Farmingdale passed away on December 23, 2022. Loving mother of John (Susan), Kevin (Shannon) and Jamie (Seindy). Adored Nanny of Christopher, James, Kathryn, Taylor, Ryan, and Heather. Cherished sister of Jackie Rascoll (Thomas) and Sharon (Richard). Treasured Dog Mom of Archie. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation was held Monday, December 26th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Interment took place, Tuesday, December 27th, at Greenfield Cemetery, Uniondale.

Fliegel, John W., 94, of Farmingdale, passed away December 30, 2022. Beloved husband of 69 years to Joan. Loving father of Walter (Rosaline), Susan Sattler (Tom), Karen LaRosa (James), and Peggy Quarlena (Chris). Cherished grandfather of five grandchildren, Emily, Jimmy, Hannah, Leslie, and Eric. A Funeral Mass was held Friday, January 6th, at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

White, Marianne E. (née Heenan), 83, of Farmingdale, passed away January 6, 2023, after a short illness. Predeceased by her beloved husband Robert A. White, Sr. Loving mother of Kathleen Streppone (James), Thomas, and Scott Marino (Stacia). Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Jillian, Kayla, Carissa, Brian, and Joshua. Dear friend of Jillian’s mom, Amy Marotta. A Funeral Mass was held Tuesday, January 10th, at St. Kilian RC Church, Farmingdale. Cremation private. Interment of cremains Thursday, January 12th, 1pm at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Marianne’s name to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nationalmssociety.org. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

HICKSVILLE

Le Cara, Elizabeth, 97, of Hicksville, formerly of Farmingdale, passed away December 24, 2022. Beloved wife of the late John, Sr. Loving mother of John (the late Eileen) and Patricia Le Cara. Cherished grandmother of Gina Rose Crowley, Robert Crowley (Christi), Justin Crowley (Hannah), Diana Zampella (Michael) and Lauren Rossamondo (Joseph). Adored great-grandmother of Dillon, Dustin, Zoey, Avery, Declan, Ryker, Aziel, Robert Charles IV and Jace. Dear sister of the late Edward Morrow and the late Walter Morrow. A Funeral Service was held Friday, December 30th, 10 at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.