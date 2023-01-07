Obituaries For The Week Of January 4, 2023

Thomas J. Marcantonio of Lindenhurst on November 25, 2022. Loving husband of Barbara. Beloved by his family and friends- he will be missed by many. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

Angela Dell’Amore of Queens Village, NY on December 6th, 2022, at the age of 87. She now rests in peace with her beloved husband John and late son Albert. She was loved by all and will be missed immensely by her three loving daughters Beth Pantaleo (George), Sherry Farrell (Harry) and Paula Hillan (Robert). She was a proud Grandmother of Timothy (Jessica), Joseph, MacLean and Emma, and honored Great Grandmother of Timothy and Henry. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Stanley Peipert, 96, passed away peacefully at his home on December 6, 2022. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Carla Peipert. Survived by two children: Julie Peipert Oudin (Chip) and Jeffrey F. Peipert (Joyce); six grandchildren: Jessica Oudin (Alex), Jeanie Harrison (J.K.), Benjamin Peipert, Daniel Peipert, Allison Peipert, Leah Peipert; and two great-grandchildren: Bradley Wasserman and Luke Harrison. He would like to be remembered with a cigar in hand, a smile on his face, sharing a joke with friends. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

BETHPAGE

Segretto, Edward P., 75, of Bethpage, passed away unexpectedly December 5, 2022. Beloved husband of Linda Segretto. Loving father of Michael (Elise) and Tina Abenanti. Cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Julia, Taylor Lewy, Nicole Lewy, and Desmond. Dear brother of Eugene (Ardath). A Funeral Mass was held Saturday, December 10th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

McCabe, John H., 51, of Bethpage, passed away suddenly December 7, 2022. Loving father of Heather and Nicole. Cherished son of John and Katherine McCabe. Dear brother of Christopher and Katie Rich (William). Treasured uncle of Emily, Caitlin, Madeline, William V, Brady, and Hope. John was an avid and passionate fisherman. His battles are over, and he can now rest in peace. A Funeral Mass Monday, December 12th, 10 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Cremation was private. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Daley, Dorothea L., 83, of Bethpage, passed away December 9, 2022. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Peter James Daley. Loving mother of Peter Scott (Patricia), Michael, Christopher (Mili), Allison Hasanoglu (Mursel), and the late Lisabeth McKinnell. Cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Dear sister of Daniel O’Connell, and predeceased by siblings Joanne, Barbara, and James. A Memorial Mass was held Tuesday, December 20th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

FARMINGDALE

George B. Palazzo of Farmingdale on November 20, 2022. Loving husband of the late Ann Marie. Devoted father and father in law to Anthony, Marie Jones (Tim), Debbie Corona (Michael), and Kim Freshour (Tom). Loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. in Farmingdale.

Sullivan, John J., 91, of Wilton, New Hampshire, formerly of Farmingdale, N.Y. on Nov 27, 2022. Predeceased by his adored wife Terry, son Michael and sister-in-law Rose Nocerino. Loving father of Susan Meiki (Kaz), and Catherine Gray (Kevin). Survived by his 5 special grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, niece & 4 nephews whom he loved like his own. Funeral Mass was held Friday, December 1st, St. Kilian RC Church, Farmingdale. Entombment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Donations can be made to St. Francis Breadline, https://stfrancisbreadline.org/ in memory of John J. Sullivan. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Gregg, Joseph Richard of Birdsboro, PA (formerly of Farmingdale) on December 10, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Frances. Loving father of Christopher (Laurie), Thomas (Carleen), Margaret McGuire (Richard), William (Susan) and Kenneth (Kirsten). Devoted grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 2. Also survived by his sister Rita Lentino. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home, Inc.

Cifaldi, Joseph D., 93, longtime resident of South Farmingdale passed away on December 13, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Loving father of Michael, Linda Grunert (John) and the late Richard. Cherished grandfather of John Grunert Jr., Daniel Grunert (Lindsey), Joseph Cifaldi Jr., Amanda Cifaldi, and Laura Bryan (Morgan). Adored great-grandfather of Luke, Kennedy, Tricia, Nixon, and William. Predeceased by his siblings Lucy, Filomena, and Louis. A Private interment of cremains was held at Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

MASSAPEQUA

Passaro, Catherine Elizabeth, 89, of Massapequa passed away December 9, 2022. Reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband, Ronald and her loving son, Michael. Cherished mother of Ronald Sr. (Lorraine) and Donna Antetomaso (John). Adored grandmother of Ronald Jr. (Jen), Vincent (Kristen), Amanda (Mario), Francis and John Jr. and great-grandmother of Vincent Jr., Isabella and Abigail. A Funeral Mass was held Tuesday, December 13th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.