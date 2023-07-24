Obituaries For The Week Of July 12, 2023

Ford, Marie Y., 46, of Wyandanch, passed away June 2, 2023. A Funeral Mass was held Friday, June 16th, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal RC Church, Wyandanch. Interment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Vincenza Lunghi, born in Ripi, Italy, on May 16, 1925, joined her beloved husband, Ruggiero Lunghi in heaven on June 5, 2023. She leaves behind her 2 loving sons, Michael and Frank Lunghi, daughter-in-law Tina and her one and only grandchild Sabrina. Interment Maple Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

Ellenhorn, Gina Oliveira, 76, passed away Friday June 9, 2023, in New York City where she resided with her beloved husband Jon Ellenhorn. A loved sister to Odilia Ferrara, Olga Soriente, and Ivo Oliveira. Gina was a doting aunt to Sara and Michael Joseph and great-aunt to Lyra. Visitation and Funeral Services were held Thursday, June 15th, 10:30 am-1 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Interment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

BETHPAGE

Lebda, William “Bill” J., 94, longtime Bethpage resident, passed away June 3, 2023. Beloved husband of 68 years to Marian. Loving father of Christine Bergin (Jim) and Donna Gaudet (Doug). Cherished grandfather of Adam, Ryan, and Jake. Honorary member of the Knights of Columbus. Anyone who got to know or meet him, even if they were only in his presence for a few minutes, was truly lucky. A Funeral Mass was held Thursday, June 8th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Settino, Linda M., 60, of Bethpage passed away peacefully June 4, 2023. Beloved wife of 33 years to Greg. Loving mother of Tyler (Rachel Delgado), Corey and Daniel. Devoted “Dog Mom” of Sophie. Cherished daughter of the late Angelo and Mary Tiseo. Adored sister of Lisa Syznal (Carmine) and Louis (Amy) and sister-in-law of Donna Reilly (David), Stephen and Christopher (Erica). Treasured aunt of Carmine Jr., Alyssa, Julianna, John, Sebastian, and the late Nicholas. A Memorial Mass was held Friday, June 9th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Inurnment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Friedmann, Maryann, 77, of Bethpage passed away June 10, 2023. Loving mother of Stephanie Gavin (the late Gary), Kerry Caputo (Craig) and Janine Lapertosa (John). Devoted grandmother of Brianna, Jessica, Joseph, Danielle, Eric, Emily, Sean, Jack and Jude. Dear sister of Linda Didio and cousin of Rosemarie Damiano. Cherished friend of Marge Kelly, Louise McLam and predeceased by Mary Bryson, Jean Kroemer and Angie Pine. A Funeral Mass was held Wednesday, June 14th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Entombment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

McCaffery, John M. (Jack), 92, longtime Bethpage resident passed away on June 12, 2023, surrounded by his family. Beloved wife of 60 years to Mary. Loving father of John (Pamela), Gene (Ellen), Michael (Tina), Patrick (Lesa), Mary (Thomas) and Regina (Patrick). Adored grandfather of 20 grandchildren. Teacher for Bethpage School District for 40 years. Past President and dedicated volunteer for over 20 years for St. Vincent de Paul Society. A Funeral Mass was held Thursday, June 15th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment followed at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Southold. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

FARMINGDALE

DiLeonardo, Georgiana, 97, of Farmingdale passed away June 8, 2023. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Joseph. Loving mother of Rosie Zerillo (Mario) and Theresa Rowe (Frantz). Cherished grandmother of Vincent (Heather) and Tyler (Alexis) and great-grandmother to Kayla and Gio. Predeceased by her dear siblings Josie, Lena, Sammy, Tony, and Clara. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation and Funeral Services were held Tuesday, June 13th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Cremation was private.

Warner, Marlene H. of Farmingdale on June 17, 2023. Loving wife of the late William. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Debbie (Sal), Patti (John), Billy (Gina), and Cynthia (Murphy). Interment Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc.

Ida Lucchetti, born in Frosinone, Italy on March 12, 1936, joined her beloved husband Loreto Lucchetti in heaven on May 28, 2023. She leaves behind her loving son, Loreto (Larry), daughter-in-law Jennifer, sister Anna Lomardo, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and nieces, countless beloved cousins and friends, both here and in Italy. She was a strong, patient, protective and unconditionally loving mother and Zia Ida. Funeral arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc. in Farmingdale. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Peter Ewart Carter, born May 24, 1944 in Trinidad & Tobago, British West Indies, passed away on May 8, 2023. A graduate of Regis High School in Brooklyn, New York, Fordham University with a bachelor’s degree, and Hofstra University. Peter was the recipient of numerous awards for distinguished service in his chosen field as a school educational leader. The most recent being the Catherine McAuley Spirit of Mercy Award bestowed posthumously on May 9, 2023. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Carter; son, Peter Carter (Sandra); his grandchildren, Alicia and Olivia Carter. Services were held at Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

Larberg, Stephen M. of Farmingdale on May 26th, 2023. Loving husband of Mary. Cherished father of Theresa, Christine, and Michael. Grandfather of Simona, James, and Vincenzo Jr. Brother of Dennis (Susan). Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home.

David J. Coffin, 60, of Farmingdale, New York lost his 11-year battle with Kidney Cancer and passed away peacefully on June 9th, 2023. David, fondly known as Dave, was born to Marian and David Coffin on May 31, 1963 in New York. Dave used his skills as a mechanic while serving for the Marine Corps after finishing high school. Cherished father of his three daughters: Samantha, Heather and Lily. He cherished his relationships with his grown children and drew strength to keep fighting from the support of his family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale. Interment St. John’s Cemetery in Middle Village, Queens.

Tsaktsirlis, Grace M. of Farmingdale on June 9, 2023. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Thomas (Christine) and Eric. Cremation private. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

Olsewski, Doris A., 91, lifelong Farmingdale resident passed away on June 27, 2023. Reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband, Roland. Loving mother of Kevin (Carol West), Douglas and Roland (Lori). Adored grandmother of Alex and Tyler. Dear sister of Charles Wohr. The family received visitors for a memorial visitation during the recent Sunday, July 9th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale

MASSAPEQUA

Moran, Theresa “Terri” Grace of Massapequa on May 30, 2023. Devoted wife of the late William C. Moran II. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of William III (Remsy), James (Kathleen), Jacqueline, and Robert. Beloved grandmother of Jessica, Erin, and William IV. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Interment Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. Farmingdale.

PLAINVIEW

Bagnasco, Kevin Robert, 65, of Long Beach, formerly of Plainview passed away on May 28, 2023. Treasured father of Connor (Samantha Walshak) and Alexandra and their mother Evelyn Witherspoon. Loving partner of Ellen Cervone. Dear brother of Thomas (Joanie), Christopher, Stephen, and the late Clarice. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Dedicated former owner of Avanti Furniture, Farmingdale. Kevin touched many hearts throughout his life, and his memory will be cherished forever. A Funeral Mass was held Saturday, June 3rd, at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment followed at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Old Westbury.