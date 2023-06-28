Obituaries for the Week of June 28, 2023

Ida Lucchetti, born in Frosinone, Italy on March 12, 1936, joined her beloved husband Loreto Lucchetti in heaven on May 28, 2023. She leaves behind her loving son, Loreto (Larry), daughter-in-law Jennifer, sister Anna Lomardo, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and nieces, countless beloved cousins and friends, both here and in Italy. She was a strong, patient, protective and unconditionally loving mother and Zia Ida. Funeral arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc. in Farmingdale. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Peter Ewart Carter, born May 24, 1944 in Trinidad & Tobago, British West Indies, passed away on May 8, 2023. A graduate of Regis High School in Brooklyn, New York, Fordham University with a bachelor’s degree in Classical Languages, and Hofstra University with master’s degree in educational administration. During his formal career and retirement, Peter was the recipient of numerous awards for distinguished service in his chosen field as a school educational leader. The most recent being the Catherine McAuley Spirit of Mercy Award from Cristo Rey Brooklyn High School bestowed posthumously on May 9, 2023. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Carter; son, Peter Carter (Sandra); his grandchildren, Alicia and Olivia Carter. Services were held at and arrangements were entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

Bagnasco, Kevin Robert, 65, of Long Beach, formerly of Plainview passed away on May 28, 2023. Treasured father of Connor (Samantha Walshak) and Alexandra and their mother Evelyn Witherspoon. Loving partner of Ellen Cervone. Dear brother of Thomas (Joanie), Christopher, Stephen, and the late Clarice. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Dedicated former owner of Avanti Furniture, Farmingdale. Kevin touched many hearts throughout his life, and his memory will be cherished forever. A Funeral Mass was held Saturday, June 3rd, at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment following at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Old Westbury.

Larberg, Stephen M. of Farmingdale on May 26th, 2023. Loving husband of Mary. Cherished father of Theresa, Christine, and Michael. Grandfather of Simona, James, and Vincenzo Jr. Brother of Dennis (Susan). Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home.

Moran, Theresa “Terri” Grace of Massapequa on May 30, 2023. Devoted husband of the late William C. Moran II. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of William III (Remsy), James (Kathleen), Jacqueline, and Robert. Beloved grandmother of Jessica, Erin, and William IV. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Interment Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. Farmingdale.