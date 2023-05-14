Obituaries For The Week Of May 10, 2023

Roberts, Richard J. of Bellport, NY on April 1st, 2023. Loving husband of Carol Ann. Devoted father of Richard J. Jr. Will be missed by his family and dear friends. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home.

Morris, Peter, 84, of Pennsylvania, passed away April 6, 2023. Beloved husband of Claire. Loving father of Peter (Claudia) and Mary Ann Kauheimer (Eric). Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Gabriella, Timothy, Luke, Lauren, Andy, and Ben. A Funeral Mass was held Friday, April 21st, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Bethpage. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery.

Lage, Artemis L., 86, of Elmhurst, passed away April 11, 2023. Predeceased by her beloved parents Christo and Eve Poulos, and loving sister Crystal Mack. Cherished aunt of Avram Pengas. Dear friend of Ida Wehbeh. Retired Deputy Superintendent of Administration at the Queensboro Department of Corrections. Visitation and funeral services were held Tuesday, April 18th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Entombment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Wall, Steven L., 64, of Dix Hills passed away April 13, 2023. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Elizabeth. Loving and Devoted father of Brandon. Brother of Howard (Cathy), Anthony (Pamela) and the late John Jr. Treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews. Steven worked in the banking industry for over 20 years. Visitation was held Sunday, April 16th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Robert J. “Bob” Allen passed away on April 20th, 2023. Loving husband of Edith “Edie”. Cherished father and father-in-law of Robert J. Allen (Christine) and Joseph Allen (Tara). Devoted grandfather of Matthew, Connor, Magnolia, and Jagger. Robert was predeceased by his siblings; Patricia Valenti, Harold Allen, and Kenneth Allen. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. Farmingdale. Donations in Bob’s name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Chung, Anna M. of Flushing, NY on April 21, 2023. Loving mother of Aaron, Susan, and Miriam. Cremation private. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

Inge Heuser (Née Zillman) was born on November 30th, 1934, in Lübeck Germany. She became a nurse and met the love of her life, Jorg Heuser at a neighborhood Christmas party. They married in 1961 and have been inseparable ever since. They began building a family welcoming their son Andreas (Kathy), closely followed by another son, Peter. The family was joined by a daughter, Karen (Brendan) a few years later. She was the beloved Oma to six grandchildren (Brianna, Megan, Zachary, Marissa, Daniel,and Timothy). Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

BETHPAGE

Martini, Martha, 85, of Bethpage passed away April 9, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of JoAnne Latona (Tom Costa) and Matthew (Magdelena). Cherished grandmother of Thomas Latona. Predeceased by her siblings Sonny, Marie, and Patricia. A Funeral Mass was held Friday, April 14th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Ar-thur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Parisi, Santa M., 97, of Bethpage passed away April 10, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Diane Parisi-Vecchione, Joseph (Catherine), Donna Bravo (Dennis) and the late Camille Bolster. Cherished grandmother of Jayson (Mimi), Kristian (Lisa), Derek, Chad (Dawn), Andrew, Anthony (Jackie), Dina (Eric), Joseph (Breann), Stephen (Cathleen) and Daniel (Nicole). Adored great-grandmother of 21 and great-great-grandmother of 2 and one on the way. A Funeral Mass was held Friday, April 14th at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment followed at Calverton Na-tional Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Martens, Shirley “Lee” of Bethpage, NY on April 13, 2023. She was also a devoted family member and is survived by her sisters, Patricia Herrnkind & Jeanne Hulse, Brother-in-law John Hulse; Nieces Wendy Hammond, Donna Herrnkind, Pamela Donovan and Karen Anthony. Nephews James Robinson, Christopher Van Loan, Jason Van Loan and Donald Blum; Stepdaughters Linda Fontana & Donna Booher; Stepson Daniel Martens and grandsons Gary and Charles. Lee was preceded in death by her husband, the late Daniel Martens, Brother Lawrence Van Loan, Sister Joyce Robinson, and Nephew, Karl Herrnkid Jr. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Mancini, Dorothy M., 102, of Bethpage, passed away April 19, 2023. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Dominick. Loving mother of Anthony (Jeanne) and Kathleen Lange (Walter). Cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Christine, Dominick, and Shannon, and great-grandmother of Xander. Dorothy enjoyed crafts and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. A Funeral Mass Monday, April 24th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

FARMINGDALE

Kral, Annie M. of Farmingdale, NY age 92 on April 21, 2023. Devoted mother and mother in law of Debbie (the late Raymond), Steven (Dawn), and the late Thomas. Loving grandmother of Michael and Justin and great grandmother of Isabella. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale. Donations in memory of Annie can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

LEVITTOWN

Laino, Bonnie J., 74, of Levittown, passed away April 9, 2023. Beloved wife of 57 and a half years to Paul J. Laino, Jr. Loving mother of Lisa Every (Ray), Kim Gentiluomo (Anthony Ingemi) and Paul. Cherished grandmother of Danielle Boucher (Dave), Brittany Stromberg (Carl), Kristen Martin (Ruben), Thomas Martin (Vanessa), Mason and Alexa. Adored great-grandmother of Alexia, Isabella, Declan, Lucas, Axel, Caylen, Mya and a baby boy on the way. A Funeral Mass was held Thursday, April 13th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

MASSAPEQUA

Taffurelli, Mary of Massapequa, Ny on April 15th, 2023 at the age of 91. Cherished wife for 68 years to Donald J. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Joe and Lynne, Donnie and Christopher, and Donna. Loving grandmother of Andy, Jonathan, Michael, Lyndsey, Robbie, and Krista. Devoted sister of Marta and Nora. Will be missed by her many family members and friends. Interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc.

PLAINVIEW

Carnesi, Anthony, 94, longtime resident of Plainview passed away April 12, 2023. Beloved husband of 56 years to Janet. Loving father of Deidre Kuster (Chris), Mark (Monica) and the late Dean. Cherished grandfather of Alex (Diane) and Christopher (Hilary). Adored great-grandfather of Ethan, Sutton, and Natalie. Dear brother of Rose Addamo. Treasured uncle of Susan Caserma, Stephen Addamo, and Paul Addamo. Retired aerospace engineer for Grumman Aerospace. Visitation and funeral services were held Sunday, April 16th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Inurnment with military honors took place Wednesday, April 19th at Long Island National Cemetery.