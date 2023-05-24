Obituaries For The Week Of May 24, 2023

Hertzler, Anthony S., 35, unexpectedly passed away April 24, 2023. Recently employed as a Metropolitan Transportation Authority employee. Adoring father of Justine, Ayva, and Alexis. Cherished son of Kathleen (Mahoney) Crossan and Joe Crossan. Dear brother of Katelyn Crossan and Lauren Frantellizzi. Anthony will always be loved and remembered by his numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation was held Friday, April 28th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Cremation was Private.

Madden, Marie T., 95, passed away April 25, 2023. Beloved wife of 53 years to James. Loving mother of Sal Desimone (Dorothy) and Julie McDevitt (Denis). Cherished grandmother of Donna Wright (Timmy), Nancy Einhart (Dan), and Sara Maxwell (John). Adored great-grandmother of Alyssa Wright, Sophia Maxwell, TJ Wright, Juliet Einhart, John Maxwell, and George Einhart. Dear sister of Frances Cantatore (Raymond), Jeanette Stam (George) and predeceased by siblings Dominick, Vivian, and Louise. Proud executive secretary for Peter Bratti and Associates. Visitation and funeral services were held Friday, April 28th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Interment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Domenico Maldarella- Domenico was born on November 26, 1934 in Giovinazzo, Italy. He celebrated his 88th birthday and died peacefully on April 27, 2023. Domenico is survived by his son Angelo and daughter-in-law, Lisa. He had two beautiful grandchildren, Christopher and Nicholas. He is predeceased by his father Angelo, mother Isabella, brothers Dino and Enzo, and his son Joseph. Funeral arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale. Family and friends were very important to him. He loved his grandchildren. Soccer was always a big part of his life, whether playing in his youth, coaching or watching every match he could find on tv. Domenico was so loved, respected and will be sorely missed by all.

HICKSVILLE

Richard Woodwell Dies At 93. The Hicksville Water District (HWD) is saddened to announce that former District Superintendent Richard Woodwell has passed away at age 93. Affectionately called “Woody” by those at the District, Woodwell served as HWD Superintendent from 1983 to 1998, capping off more than 50 years of service to the Hicksville community. A Syosset resident, he is survived by his son, Justin. “Woody’s passing weighs heavily on the hearts of his family, friends and those of us here at the Hicksville Water District,” said HWD Chairman William Schuckmann. “I had the honor of working for Woody for many years and succeeding him as Superintendent following his retirement in 1998. He was a great leader, person and friend who truly put everything he had into ensuring that our community received the high-quality water service it deserves.” Woodwell was the definition of a “ladder-climber” at the HWD. He started out as a laborer in 1947, a time in which the Hicksville community was undergoing massive expansion. He would eventually become a meter reader, then water serviceman, then water plant operator before finally becoming Superintendent. His passion for service was not exclusive to the Hicksville community, as he also served his country during the Korean War and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Additionally, Woodwell was a member of the Long Island Water Conference and American Water Work Association.

PLAINVIEW

Huertas, Hilda E., 77, of Plainview, passed away April 29, 2023. Beloved wife of 56 years to Louis. Loving mother of Joseph (Dawn) and Gregory (Eryn). Cherished grandmother of Maxine, Taylor, Cole, and Harrison. Proud Teacher’s Aide at St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf in the Bronx. A Memorial Mass was held Wednesday, May 3rd, at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church, Hicksville. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.