Obituaries for the Week of November 1-7, 2023

Looney, Virigina M., 88, “Teena”, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2023. Reunited in Heaven with her beloved childhood sweetheart and husband of 58 years, Patrick. Loving mother of Patrick (Diane), Michael, Timothy (Barbara), Robert (Lori) and Amy Salvo (Stephen). Adored Nana of 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. A Funeral Mass was held Thursday, October 5th, 11:15 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment following at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Klaus, John Matthew “Klondike”, 74, of West Babylon, passed away October 6, 2023. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Podlewski). Loving “Dog Dad” of Hattie and Summer. Dear brother of George (Karen) and brother-in-law of Billy Podlewski. Cherished uncle of Sarah, Emily, Gretchen, David and George. Visitation was held Thursday, October 12th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Cremation was private.

BETHPAGE

Seminario, Nicholas, 81, longtime Bethpage resident passed away October 12, 2023. Loving husband of 60 years to Francine. Beloved father of Nicholas (Stephanie), Charles and Justine North (Paul). Adored grandfather of Alyssa, Paul (Molly), Nicholas, Sophia, Isabella, Matthew, Charlie and Lianna. A Funeral Mass was held Tuesday, October 17th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Entombment followed at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Catrone, Frank J., 87, of Bethpage, passed away October 14, 2023. Beloved husband of 65 years of Marie Catrone. Loving father of Steven Catrone (Beth), Richard Catrone (Debra), and Frank Catrone (Christine). Cherished grandfather of Nicholas Catrone, Joseph Catrone (Kelsi Swenson-Catrone), Anna Catrone, Michael Catrone, Francesca Catrone, and Adrianna Catrone. A Funeral Mass was held Thursday, October 19th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Downey, John J., 90, of Bethpage, passed away October 15, 2023. Beloved husband of 55 years to Mary. Loving father of Anne Downey, Eileen Baumgaertner (Michael), Michele Cusack (James), and John Paul Downey (Heather). Cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Ryan, Connor, Liam, Sydney Delaney, Kate, Nathan, and Julia. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews in Ireland and Scotland. A Funeral Mass was held Tuesday, October 24th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Cremation was private. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

FARMINGDALE

DiFazio, Angelina, 89, longtime resident of South Farmingdale passed away October 1, 2023. Reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband, Frank. Loving mother of Liz Child (Jim), Anna, and Carol Rindos (Tommy). Cherished grandmother of James, Frank, Samantha, Courtney, Madison, TJ, Michael and Nicky. Adored great-grandmother of Logan, Mackenzie and Luca. Predeceased by her siblings, Caroline Duran, Mary Michelbach and Carmine Marinello. Visitation and funeral services were held Thursday, October 5th at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Interment took place Friday, October 6th at St. Charles Cemetery.

Lewis, Cindy of Farmingdale on October 3rd, 2023. Cindy is survived by her partner, Kathy Theiling, her siblings, Doris, David (Joanne), Daniel (Jeana), her nieces and nephews Stacey (Rob), Alyssa (Kyle), Steven (Megan), Michelle (James), Christopher, Tyler, Dominic, her great nieces and nephews, Ava, Gavin, James, Sadie, and endless list of friends, coworkers, and colleagues whose lives have all been enriched by their association with Cindy. She was loved and truly an angel on earth. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of these charities: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Lustgarten Foundation, Lymphoma Research Foundation.

LaGreca, John of Copiague on October 4, 2023. Survived by his son John Joseph LaGreca and many loving family members and friends. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. Farmingdale.

Hernandez, Rafael, 70, of Farmingdale, passed away on October 5, 2023. Reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife of 38 years, Joanne and his treasured dog, Lucy. Loving father of Jessica Rago (Vito), Johanna Pellegrino (Anthony), and Nicholas. Adored grandpa of Leanna Joanne. Dear brother of Louis Hernandez and Margie Delarosa. Cherished uncle and great-uncle of many. A Funeral Mass was held Monday, October 9th, at St. Kilian RC Church. Cremation was Private. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Neufeld, Dolores M., 94, of Farmingdale passed away October 12, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Dolores Sullivan (the late Christopher) and Donna Luongo (John). Treasured grandmother of Sean, Brian and Gianna. A Funeral Mass was held Monday, October 16th, at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment followed at Long Island National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

HICKSVILLE

Andrews, Jason M., 47, of Bethpage, formerly of Hicksville, passed away unexpectedly on October 7, 2023. Loving husband of 4 years to Beth Hederman-Andrews. Adored father of Kellen and Reilly, also survived by their mother, Adrienne Andrews. Dear son of Joseph and the late Audrey Andrews. Cherished God Son of Karen Schmidt. A Funeral Mass was held Saturday, October 14th, at St. Ignatius Loyola RC Church, Hicksville. Cremation was Private. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.