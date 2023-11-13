Obituaries for the Week of November 15, 2023

Claps, Mary Louise of Amityville, Ny on October 12, 2023. Will be missed by her family and friends. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. Farmingdale.

Raymond Signore – March 13, 1926, to October 22, 2023. Loving Husband to Florence and the late Emily. Beloved father of Raymond, Kathi, Donna and Robert as well as Stepfather of Ken. Ray was cherished by 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Ray left a countless number of additional family and friends behind. Ray was a proud member of the US Navy from ’44-’46, during WW2 as a radioman serving in the Pacific Theater. After leaving the military he followed into the family produce business and then joined D’arrigo Brothers Produce with Signore Specialties. Funeral arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home. Entombment at Holy Rood Cemetery.

Rivera, Agripina, age 96, of Queens, NY on November 1st, 2023. Beloved mother of Adam, Blanca, Eva, and the late Elias. Devoted grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 24. Cremation private. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

FARMINGDALE

LaGreca, John of Copiague on October 4, 2023. Survived by his son John Joseph LaGreca and many loving family members and friends. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. Farmingdale.

Hernandez, Rafael, 70, of Farmingdale, passed away on October 5, 2023. Reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife of 38 years, Joanne and his treasured dog, Lucy. Loving father of Jessica Rago (Vito), Johanna Pellegrino (Anthony), and Nicholas. Adored grandpa of Leanna Joanne. Dear brother of Louis Hernandez and Margie Delarosa. Cherished uncle and great-uncle of many. A Funeral Mass was held Monday, October 9th, at St. Kilian RC Church. Cremation was Private. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Neufeld, Dolores M., 94, of Farmingdale passed away October 12, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Dolores Sullivan (the late Christopher) and Donna Luongo (John). Treasured grandmother of Sean, Brian and Gianna. A Funeral Mass was held Monday, October 16th, at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment followed at Long Island National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Fitzpatrick Jr., Brian R. of Farmingdale on October 15, 2023. Loving son of Brian R. Sr., and Ann. Cherished brother of Shawn (Donna), and Danielle. Beloved uncle to Julia and Brayden. Proud Detective with the NYPD. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.

Danowitz, Howard Robert of Farmingdale on October 22, 2023. Loving husband of Frances. Cremation private. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home.

Santopadre, Rocco of Farmingdale on October 25, 2023. Loving husband of Anita. Cherished father and father in law of Rocco Jr. (Patty), Anthony (Karen), and Gina LoCurto (Izzy). Grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 4. Brother of Sandy. Entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home.

Clossick, Kathleen B. of Farmingdale on October 27, 2023. Loving wife of Richard. Cherished mother of James and Eric. Will be missed by her family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. Farmingdale.

Hunt Sr., Patrick Joseph of East Farmingdale on November 2nd, 2023. Loving father and father in law Diane Connolly (Terence), Patrick Joseph Hunt Jr., Michael Hunt (Patricia) and Kathleen Hults (Wade). Devoted grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 2. Interment Long Island National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home.