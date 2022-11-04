Obituaries For The Week Of November 2, 2022

Mildred R. Kestler, 87, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 7. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband of 39 years, Nicholas. Loving mother of Mildred, sister Diane Marie and Maryann Boehringer (Eugene). Cherished grandmother of Eric and Eugene. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. A funeral mass was held Monday, Sept. 12, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

BROOKLYN

Carline Baril Vincent, of Brooklyn, passed away Oct. 8, at the age of 61. Beloved wife of 14 years to Alphonse Vincent. Loving mother of Jimmy Baril. Adored sister of Guy Baril (Zette), Marie Maude Baril (Gabriel), Jacques Baril, Vania Jean Baptiste (Robert), Rodzor Jean Baptiste (Myriam) and predeceased by siblings, Marie Andre Baril Deoenoncourt, Fritz Baril, Marie Michele Baril and Lesly Baril. Cherished aunt of 27 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. Visitation and funeral services were held Saturday, Oct 15, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery.

BETHPAGE

Madeline Lamattina, 78, of Bethpage, passed away Sept. 26. Beloved wife of 57 years of Joseph. Loving mother of Theresa Bonapace, Adrienne Mitchell (Tom) and Michele Ferraro (Jerry). Cherished grandmother of Alyssa, Tommy, Nikki, Andrew, Chris, Amanda and Joey. Dear sister of James (Kay), Marty (the late Sheila), Bob (Anne), Kevin (Eileen), the late Tom (Rita) and the late Emmett. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral mass was held Friday, Sept. 30, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Entombment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

FARMINGDALE

Eleanor S. Sauret, 95, of Farmingdale, passed away Sept. 18. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Robert. Loving mother of Ruth Cabble (Robert) and Nancy Sauret. Cherished grandmother of Matthew Cabble and great-grandmother of Paxton and Hunter. Dear sister of Joann Berlekamp. A funeral service was held Thursday, Sept. 22, at the funeral home. Interment followed at Presbyterian Church Cemetery of Elmont. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Margaret Ann Kennedy, 74, of Farmingdale, passed away Sept. 28. Beloved wife of 47 years of Thomas W. Kennedy, Jr. Loving mother of Jason (Amy) and Dorinda Novak (Frank). Cherished grandmother of Evan and Chase. Predeceased by her dear siblings John Szymanski and Irene Olsen. Visitation and funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 3, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Cremation private.