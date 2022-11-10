Obituaries For The Week Of November 9, 2022

FARMINGDALE

Helene Gelish, 97, of Farmingdale, passed away Oct. 5. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Frank. Loving mother of Barbara Rein (Harold) and the late Paul (Dolores). Cherished grandmother of Barbara Supsky

(James), Timothy Rein (Cyndi) and Kristine Alcala and great-grandmother of Stephanie, Samantha, Micaela, Emma, Jackson and Alivia. Interment of cremains will take place Friday, Oct. 14, noon, at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.