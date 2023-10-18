Obituaries for the Week of October 18-24, 2023

Blair, Robert M., 45, passed away September 15, 2023. Loving husband of Alexis. dear brother of Patrick and Diana. Visitation and Funeral Services were held Tuesday, September 19th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Cremation was Private.

Mincieli, Frances of Lindenhurst, NY on September 17, 2023. Loving aunt of Martin Wiesehahn. Cremation private. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home

Pickett, Carol Ann, 79, of Woodbury, departed from this world on September 23rd, 2023. Beloved daughter of the late Jim and Mildred Buckley. Dear sister of Janet Paige. Loving mother of John and James. Cherished Nanny of Alexandra, John, Michael, and Jaden. May her soul find eternal peace, and may her memory continue to bring comfort and inspiration to us all. Visitation and funeral services were held Tuesday, September 26th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Interment took place Wednesday, September 27th at St. Charles Cemetery.

Langenbach, Sharon A. of Patchogue on September 24, 2023. Beloved wife of Steven. Beloved mother of Michele and Scott (Heather). Loving sister of Stephen Murphy, John Murphy, Michael Murphy, Faith Doller and Julie BenHayun. Cherished daughter of Louise Weck. Loving sister-in-law of Greg Langenbach, Lynn Liebert Marx and Gail Turner. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home. Cremation private. Donations to the American Cancer Society or Bayard Cutting Arboretum are appreciated.

Nucci, Elizabeth, 84, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, passed away September 25, 2023. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband of 53 years, Robert. Loving mother of Edward Nucci (Katherine). Cherished grandmother of Kristyn Nucci, Kerri Ferrer (Leopoldo), and great grandmother of Enrique Ferrer. Beloved sister of the late Patricia Angotta. Dear aunt of Christine Casey, Michael Angotta, Bill Angotta, Fred Angotta, and Robert Angotta. A Funeral Service was held Monday, October 2nd, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Interment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Barbuto, John F., 77, passed away September 26, 2023. Beloved wife of 32 years to Maria. Adored father of Amanda Larnaitis (Brandon). Cherished brother of Rose Russo (Joseph) and the late Richard Barbuto. Retired sanitation officer for the City of New York and the US Postal Service. A Funeral Mass was held Friday, September 29th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Entombment following at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

BETHPAGE

Carlucci, Michael Anthony, 49, of Bethpage, passed away unexpectedly September 28, 2023. Adored father of Philip. Beloved son of Joseph and Pamela Carlucci. Dear brother of Joseph and the late Philip. He is also survived by his cousin Jasmine, who was like a sister to him. The family received visitors Sunday, October 1st, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. A Funeral Mass was held Monday, October 2nd, 10 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment following at St. Charles Cemetery, East Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Michael’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; stjude.org

FARMINGDALE

Dorfmeister, Theodore G., Sr., “Ted”, 82, a lifelong resident of Farmingdale passed away September 13, 2023. He was welcomed to Glory by his dogs, Good Stuff and Precious and his cat, Chowmein. Survived by his beloved wife of 53 years Jude. Proud father of Dawn Marie Brennan (Patrick), Teddy Jr. (Rebecca) and Dennis (Virginia) and “Dog Dad” of Rusty. Cherished grandfather of Sophia, Ethan, Allison and Georgia. Dear brother of Marylou Nester. US Air Force Vietnam War Veteran. Retired in 2003 from the Farmingdale Post Office. Visitation was held Monday, September 18th, 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Cremation was Private.

Giglio, John Sr., 95, of Farmingdale, passed away September 17, 2023. Reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife, Katherine. Loving father of John and Joseph (Maria). Cherished grandfather of Katherine. John loved to golf, go fishing, and tend to his garden. Visitation and Funeral Services were held Friday, September 22nd, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Interment following at Long Island National Cemetery.

Kuntzmann, Thomas S., 66, lifelong Farmingdale resident passed away September 19, 2023. Predeceased by his beloved parents, John and Dorothy. Treasured brother of Charleen Hurst (Ken), Lisa McCormack (Steve) and John (Maryanne). Cherished uncle of Melissa, Jennifer and Kathryn. Loving companion of many years to Lucette Stapleton. Adored friend of many. Visitation was held Friday, September 22nd at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Cremation was private.

Ferrari, Beatrice of Farmingdale on September 21, 2023. Devoted wife of Renato. Loving mother of Angela Ferrari-Aldieri (Daniel) and Dina Ferrari-Lopresto (Robert). Cherished Mimi of Andrew, Luke, Harrison and Jagger. Also survived by many loving family and friends. She was a global studies teacher for 36 years; 32 in the Farmingdale School District. She was an active member of St. Kilian RC Church of Farmingdale and the Farmingdale Women’s Club. She was recognized as a Nassau County Woman of Distinction. Many of her past students attribute their success in life due to her influence as a teacher. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc., 385 Main St. Farmingdale. Funeral Mass was held at St. Kilian RC Church. Entombment at St. Charles Cemetery.

Dentato, Buddy, 80, of Farmingdale passed away September 24, 2023. Devoted father of Bob (Karen) and Richard. Proud grandfather of Christine, Steven and Laura. Predeceased by his dear parents Nicholas and Louise. Cherished brother of Marian Pavlacka-Meikl and the late Nick. Caring uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proudly proclaimed throughout his life he was originally from Morris Park Avenue, Bronx. Boxing was a significant part of his US Marine Corps. service. Retired NYPD patrol officer receiving the Combat Cross. A Funeral Mass was held Saturday, September 30th, at St. Kilian RC Church. Cremation was Private. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Dollard, Linda A. of Farmingdale, NY on September 26th, 2023. Devoted mother of Kerry. Survived by many loving family members and friends. Cremation private. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

McIntyre, Doris Irene, 94, of Farmingdale, passed away September 28, 2023. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband William, and her daughters Barbara and Kerry. Loving mother of Susan Boyle (James) and Bill McIntyre (Nancy Mallon). Cherished grandmother of Timothy Girdler, Amanda Staub, Ryan Boyle, Taryn Boyle, and Brandon Boyle, and great grandmother of Katie Girdler and Rebekah Girdler. Dear sister of Joseph, and predeceased by her siblings Robert and Arlene. A Funeral Service was held Wednesday, October 4th, at Community Methodist Church, Massapequa. Interment followed at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

MASSAPEQUA

Edwin Sperling passed away at age 90. Resident of North Massapequa for 56 years. Predeceased by wife, Laney, daughter, Linda, and son, Michael. Ed graduated from Thomas Jefferson HS and City College (Baruch) and was still in touch with his dear friends from the old neighborhood. Self-employed CPA for over 60 years and served as treasurer of Farmingdale School District and Farmingdale Public Library for many years. Ed enjoyed gardening, nature, art, music, reading, was constantly helping others, had a great sense of humor and was a wonderful storyteller. Ed leaves behind his daughter, Vicki, and his four wonderful grandsons.

Griffin, Stefani, 80, of North Massapequa, passed away September 27, 2023. Reunited in heaven with her beloved parents Alexander and Dominica Valenti. Loving mother of Dominica Tedesco, Anthony Tedesco, and Catherine Wynne (Michael). Cherished nana of Anthony, Tatiana, Lauren, Jaclyn, and Logan. Dear sister of Andrew Valenti. A Funeral Mass was held Monday, October 2nd, at St. Kilian RC Church, Farmingdale. Entombment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.