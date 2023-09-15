Obituaries for the Week of September 13-19, 2023

Flaim, Annamae E. of West Babylon on August 19, 2023. Loving wife of the late David W. Flaim Sr. Cherished mother of David W. Flaim Jr. and his family, Denise Flaim-Fox (the late Artie and the late Chuck), the late Michael Flaim, and Anne Marie Flaim. Arrangements entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc. 385 Main St. Farmingdale. church. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. Donations in memory of Annamae to Alzheimer’s & Dementia research (ALZ.ORG) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) are appreciated.

Settino, Stephen, 65, of Patchogue, passed away August 25, 2023. Predeceased by his loving parents, Harry and Joan Settino. Cherished brother of Donna Reilly (David), Gregory (the late Linda), and Christopher (Erica). Dear uncle of Tyler (Rachel), Corey, Daniel, and Sebastian. Family and friends gathered Tuesday, August 29th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Interment following at St. Charles Cemetery.

Vishner, George John Jr., “Gordo” 74, passed away August 27, 2023. Gordo is now in a better place with his loving parents George and Fran, and his beloved sisters Rita and Noreen. Cherished uncle of Bobby Heller (Pat), Lori Sutherland (Jerry), Ronnie Heller (Heidi), Lynda Wagner (Eric), Michael Heller (Diane), and Randi Caputo (Ronny), and 14 great nieces and nephews. George is also survived by many cousins and friends. A Funeral Mass was held Friday, September 1st, at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Hoffman, Isidor, 91, of Stony Brook passed away August 31, 2023. Reunited with his beloved wife of 67 years, Marie. Loving father of Jeffrey (Diane) and Steven (Karen). Adored Papa of Jackson, Hayley, Matthew, Spencer and Robert. Visitation and Funeral Services were held Tuesday, September 5th, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Interment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

BETHPAGE

Lang, Marilyn N., 91, longtime Bethpage resident passed away August 16, 2023. Reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband of 67 years, Donald. Loving mother of Janis Giles and Susan Hickey (Thomas). Treasured grandmother of Daniel (Amanda), Andrew, Jennifer Scarpella (Anthony), Thomas (Tara) and Christine (Anthony Squillante). Cherished great-grandmother of Johanna, Abigail, Ethan and Anna. Predeceased by her dear sister Doris Lashley. A Funeral Service was held Monday, August 21st, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bethpage. Interment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Procida, Susan J., 77, longtime resident of Bethpage passed away on August 18, 2023. Beloved wife to Frank for 23 years, 51 years in spirit. Loving mother of Frank (Normita), Kristen Dorazio (Max) and Thomas (Lisa). Adored Mema of Max, Eliana, Anthony, Ella, Alivia, Matthew and William. Dear sister of the late Ellen Butler and the late Linda Koehl. A Funeral Mass was held Tuesday, August 22nd at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Cremation Private. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Cascione, Giuseppe, 75, of Bethpage passed away on August 21, 2023. Predeceased by his beloved parents Vito and Angela and his dear siblings Frank, Rocco, Rosa, Dominick, and Angelo. Loving brother of Michael, Vincenza Cavalluzzi and Filomena Antonelli. Adored uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Giuseppe was a huge Yankees Fan and loved all sports. His pride and joy was his 1977 Corvette. A Funeral Mass was held Friday, August 25th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Bucci, Vincenza, 85, of Bethpage, passed away August 21, 2023. Reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband, Thomas. Adored mother of Doreen DeAngelo (Christopher), Angela Mastino (Stephen), and Charles (Joanne). Cherished grandmother of Anthony, Julia, Matthew, Jonathan, and Francesca. A Funeral Mass was held Friday, August 25th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Sacchitello, John, of North Babylon, formerly of Bethpage passed away unexpectedly at the age of 61 on August 29, 2023. Beloved husband of 23 years to Valerie. Loving father of Danielle (James Sprung) and “Dog-Dad” of Delphine. Adored “Dog-Grandpa” of Motley. Cherished brother of Marie, the late Anthony, Philip (Dara) and Michael (Julie). Also survived by many nieces, cousins, and friends. A Memorial Mass was held Saturday, September 2nd, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

FARMINGDALE

Nunziata, Diana M. of Farmingdale on August 2, 2023. Beloved sister Nancy. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home.

Veilson, Anne C., 89, longtime Farmingdale resident, passed away August 7, 2023. Reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband, George. Dear mother of Rosanne (Dennis), George, Theresa (Kevin), Dorothy (the late Ralph) and Frank Veilson. Loving Nana of George (Tara), Ralph (Amanda), Ryan, Megan (Corey), Brett (Kelly), Gregory (Michelle) and Tina Nicole (Rich). Cherished great-grandmother of Julia, Olivia, Emma, Dominik, Charlotte, Jack, Lincoln, Ralph, Lucas, Anthony James and Peirce. A Funeral Mass was held Wednesday, August 16th, at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Kuras-McGrath, Kathy A. of Farmingdale on August 11th, 2023. Cherished wife of Tom. Loving mother of Jessica. She will be sorely missed by many family members and friends. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc.

Amaya, Sherrie Lee of S. Farmingdale on August 12, 2023. Loving aunt of Donna Farrell. Cremation private. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home

Sokolowski, George, 54, lifelong Daler passed away unexpectedly, August 12, 2023. Loving husband of 26 years to Jeanine. Proud and dedicated father of George and Corey. Beloved son of the late George and Jo Ann. Dear brother of Kimberley Ward (Jeffrey) and the late Daniel. Cherished son-in-law of Patricia Giordano and the late Carmine Giordano. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation and funeral services were held Wednesday, August 16th and Thursday, August 17th at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Cremation was Private.

Nanni, Jason L., 50, lifelong Daler, passed away suddenly August 13, 2023. Beloved son of the late Romolo and the late Virginia. Loving brother of Virginia Nanni, Romolo (Maureen), Norma Germano (Bob) and Lorraine Wolff (the late Lou). Adored uncle of 9 nieces and nephews and their families. Devoted “Dog Dad” of Brewster, his treasured boxer. Also survived by countless friends that became family. A Funeral Mass was held Friday, August 18th, at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Scalise, Joseph L. of Farmingdale on August 15, 2023. Loving husband of Deanna. Cherished father and father-in-law of Joseph (Jennifer) Scalise, Dawn Hollenstein and the late Eric Scalise. Beloved grandfather of Ashey Bibeau (Nicholas), Joseph Scalise, Victoria Scalise, Heather Hollenstein (Carley), and Jessica Hollenstein. Great grandfather of Hunter Dixon, Holly Dixon, and Nicholas Bibeau. Proud US Army Veteran. Arrangements entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. Farmingdale. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Riebau, John Paul of Farmingdale on August 15, 2023. Loving brother of Robert and Theresa. Survived by many loving friends and family members. Proud member of the East Farmingdale Fire Department. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. in Farmingdale.