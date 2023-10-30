Of Ghosts And Goblins

Drive through any neighborhood these days and you’ll see a variety of displays for Halloween. There are cute blow-up cartoon characters, fake gravestones with puns as the epitaphs. Skeletons dance on lawns or sit at home entrances. Spider webs cover bushes and trees. And a few places go for the gore—a few bloodied body parts or severed heads are scattered about.

A couple of years ago I was visiting in Mexico and the “Day of the Dead” decorations at this time of the year would put our neighborhood displays to shame! From restaurants to car dealers, commercial establishments vied for the most creative displays which were often more humorous than gory.

What is this fascination with the macabre? I suspect that deep down it has to do with our fear of death. Death came to many families this past year —in some cases a beloved grandma or grandpa or parent. In some cases a young child. In some cases the death was due to natural causes. In some cases it was due to drug overdose or suicide. Regardless of the cause, the death of a loved one causes an inner searching and an inner fear.

Death is also front and center on the news. We’ve been seeing pictures of graves in Ukraine for over a year now and the people of Israel and Palestine have seen real severed body parts as a result of terror attacks and bombings. They would be less amused by suburbia’s gory displays. And hardly a day goes by that the local news doesn’t feature an automobile death on Long Island.

Where did we ever get the notion that we ought to decorate with death? Actually much of the tradition can be traced back to the Druids in Ireland. At this time of the year as the days grew shorter and dark and cold invaded their lives, it seemed natural to develop rituals to deal with death. When Christianity spread through Europe and Ireland there was a new understanding of death and the afterlife. Death was not the end of life. There would be new life ahead and the quality of that eternal life depended on how one lived his/her life here on earth.

The notion of heaven and hell left a big question in the minds of believers. What if some people died when they hadn’t quite figured out how to live a fully loving life yet? What if they were “pretty good” but not quite ready for heaven yet? Would God condemn them because an accident or illness claimed them before they fully reformed their lives?

The Christian knowledge that God was all-forgiving led to an understanding called “purgatory”. Even today this aspect of God’s forgiveness is so misunderstood. Lots of people imagine purgatory as some kind of painful “motor vehicles bureau” where people are stuck waiting for their number to be called before they get into heaven. The theory was that depending on how many sins you had committed before you died, your stay in purgatory was longer or shorter. It was also thought that if your relatives said extra prayers for you, it moved you closer to the front of the line.

Actually purgatory is more a process than a place. If we die without having been reconciled with God and others, the purgatory process is the opportunity to be purified from our prejudiced and selfish attitudes. We face the reality of how our unloving choices in life caused others pain and we can honestly repent of those choices. This could happen over time or even in an instant. (Not having gone through this myself, it’s hard to say!) Many people experience purgatory before they die. Some of life’s experiences lead us to become wiser, kinder, more patient and capable of sacrifice

for others.

As our neighborhoods light up with ghosts and goblins let these be reminders that while death is indeed frightening, death doesn’t have the final claim on us. There is new blessed life to come. And let’s get ready for that new life by being purified of the behaviors and attitudes that hurt others or ourselves.