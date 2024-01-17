One Resolution I Will Stick To

We’re just a few days into 2024 and besides saying “Happy New Year” I really don’t have too much to say about it. So far things don’t feel all that much different than 2023. Maybe that’s because they aren’t. Aside from making a few half-hearted resolutions and seeing a lot more ads for fitness centers and diet pills, has anything really changed? Will anything really change? Not on my end of things, they won’t. The one really discernible difference between December and January and any other two months is that, if anything, we tend to start January a lot deeper in the hole than any other time of year.

We’ve overspent and over indulged throughout the holidays (filled with anticipation, generosity and good cheer) and now the piper must be paid. Now we sit back and ponder, Boy, what the heck was I thinking? But we can’t help it. We want to celebrate. We want to give. We seem never to remember the Big January Hangover will not be denied. It is a slow train coming and we KNOW it is coming but we still somehow creep ever closer to the tracks. Human nature is indeed a wondrous thing. Because if the New Year is supposed to be a time for rejuvenation, reflection, resurrection and renewal, a shiny black slate upon which to start anew and correct the mistakes of the past year—we sure do suck at it.

Case in point: The New Year’s Celebration in Times Square. If that little piece of insanity doesn’t illustrate our absurdly human optimism that this is gonna be great…nothing will. At any other time of the year if you turned to your spouse or friends and said …“Hey, I got an idea. It’s cold and wet outside. Let’s take the LIRR out of Mineola, stand on the platform in the freezing rain, rumble into Penn Station and take the subway uptown to Times Square. We can stand packed like canned hams in the rail cars, the whole place reeking of stale beer and wet wool, and when we emerge from the station there will be about a million like-minded people jostling and shivering and just dying to find a place to pee for four or five hours until, wait for it—an electric ball drops and we all shout and fight our way back down into the bowels of Manhattan and back home. Won’t that be a gas?!” They’d look at you like you were crazy.

Because it IS crazy. It’s as crazy as the many weeks leading up to it, where we max out our credit cards and eat way too much and are suckered in by the snake oil fallacies that Black Friday or Black Monday or Black Another Day will save you tons of money on stuff you can buy any other day after, anywhere, for the same price or, in many cases, cheaper. Yet, we are drawn to these shiny promises like moths to the flames, like a million morons ogling a descending ball of light…and really needed a place to pee.

So, Happy New Year! If this piece sounds like a bit of a downer maybe it’s just my own post-holiday depression. But I will recover. I will slog through January and pay dearly for my over-indulgence and in a few weeks all will be right with the world again. And I will make one resolution I will stick to: From now on my New Year will begin sometime in March. Till then…I got bills to pay.

By Douglas Delaney, All Rights Reserved 2023

Douglas Delaney is a Levittown native and an award-winning author of fiction, non-fiction (Tower Dog: Life Inside the Deadliest Job in Ameria, theater (The Last 10 Miles of Avery J. Coping) and cinema (All Roads Lead Home.)

Doug’s documentary on the Levittown Red Devils (The Devils You Knew) is in the final stages of production and his latest written work regarding life growing up on Long Island is available on Substack.