Overdose Awareness Day Candlelight Ceremony August 31st

Ceremony Planned to Honor Loved Ones Lost to Overdoses

In recognition of National Overdose Awareness Day, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board will partner with Drug Free Long Island, along with the Village of Massapequa Park and Thomas’s Hope Foundation, to host an Overdose Awareness Memorial Service on Thursday, August 31st at 6:30pm at Brady Park in Massapequa Park. Resource tables will be available for families from 6:30pm – 8pm, and a 7:15pm memorial service will be held in memory of those who have lost friends and family to overdose. Following the memorial service, a candlelight vigil walk will take place from Brady Park to Village Square.

Supervisor Saladino stated, “It is so important that we gather to raise awareness of the deadly effects of heroin and remember our loved ones who lost their lives to the opioid epidemic. Residents are invited to bring a photo of their loved one to the ceremony.”

Drug Free Long Island will supply a large dreamcatcher in which residents can place a picture of a loved one lost and/or card in their memory. For more information, please call Drug Free Long Island at (516) 639-2386 or email info@drugfreeli.org.

Oyster Bay Town Hall, along with Park Blvd. in the Village of Massapequa Park, will be illuminated in purple in recognition of National Overdose Awareness Day. This event includes support from Assemblyman Michael Durso, County Legislator James Kennedy, the Town of Oyster Bay, Village of Massapequa Park and Massapequa Chamber of Commerce.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay