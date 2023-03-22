People with Disabilities Tell Their Stories

FREE marks National Disabilities Awareness Month and demonstrates voting machine designed for the disabled

As part of an effort to make the voices of people with disabilities heard during National Disabilities Awareness Month, FREE is hosting an event where people with disabilities will speak about their lives, challenges, struggles and successes.

National Disabilities Awareness Month was created in 1987 to increase understanding, encouragement and opportunities for people with disabilities to lead productive and fulfilling lives.

Family Residences and Essential Enterprises (FREE), one of the region’s largest nonprofits, is presenting “Our Stories: FREE’s Disability Awareness Celebration” Thursday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at FREE’s headquarters, 191 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Road, Old Bethpage. The press and public are welcome to attend.

The movie “Champions” tells a story of people with disabilities thriving with the support of a coach, played by Woody Harrelson. This event lets people tell their own stories ranging from disabilities related to sight, hearing and motor issues along with people who know and work with them.

“Individuals we serve will share their stories, how they overcame certain things, what their life is like,” said Keith Scott, FREE’s vice president in charge of policy and program development. “It’s a message of inspiration and hope about their resiliency, what they encountered growing and living with disabilities. It’s an empowering event.”

“Our Stories” also will include storytelling, poetry, visual arts and music and will include a demonstration and talk about an accessible voting booth, an open microphone and refreshments.

Attendees will get a chance to see a voting machine designed for people with various disabilities that could ease voting in New York State. The idea is for people with disabilities to win, simply by voting with ease.

The ExpressVote XL, created by Election Systems & Software, uses a 32-inch, interactive touch screen to present information in numerous languages, with large text and high contrast colors to produce a voter-verifiable paper ballot.

It also offers assistive input devices, including headphones, an audio-tactile keypad with Braille legends and other technology.

“New York State currently does not have any of these voting machines for people who are disabled,” Scott said. “If someone can’t see or has various other disabilities, there are ways to vote with this machine.”

This technology, which already has been used in cities such as Philadelphia, has been undergoing evaluation by the New York Board of Elections for New York State for possible use this year.

“It’s an event to come out and learn about disabilities and have people share their stories. This ties it together,” he said. “It’s really about voices being heard. How much more powerful can a voice be heard than voting?”

This event is part of FREE’s programming to mark Disabilities Awareness Month providing us all with a better, deeper view of our humanity, including what unites us and our own differing experiences.

“It’s a month honoring those with developmental disabilities and to raise awareness of what these individuals go through,” Scott said. “We think this event can help people better understand what it means to be disabled, how people deal with challenges and how others can help.”

About FREE:

Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc. (FREE), founded in 1977, benefits and proudly supports more than 4,000 individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities, mental illness and traumatic brain injury. It is the mission of FREE to help individuals of all abilities realize their full potential. FREE provides a diverse array of supports and services including: housing; recovery services; transition to work; employment; day, community and family services; respite; crisis services; education and after school support; specialty health services; and advocacy.