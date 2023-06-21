Perfection On Seaford Diamonds

It’s not often that a perfect game is thrown during any given season. But this spring, Seaford witnessed not one, but two perfect games.

Billy Kind threw a perfect game for the Vikings baseball team on April 25, it was an 11-0 win over Locust Valley. But not to be outdone by her schoolmate, Skyler Secondino tossed a perfect game on May 22, during a 12-0 win, also against Locust Valley.

It’s been a magical season for the Seaford baseball and softball teams. The baseball team won it’s first-ever Nassau County title. The softball team captured the Nassau County and Long Island championships, making Seaford Long Island’s new Diamond District. For the softball team, it was the first county championship since 2011 and the first Long Island championship since 2005.

But back to those perfect games. While the pressure mounted and their teammates kept mum in the dugout, both young pitchers handled the pressure well.

“I started picking up on it about halfway through the game, then it really hit me,” said Kind. “As the game went on, I definitely felt more pressure. It was really exciting and I had trust in the whole team. Everyone knew about it, but no one brought it up.”

In the magical game, the Seaford baseball team jumped out to an early lead with a grand slam in the first inning.

“It definitely helps, our lineup is very strong and we usually score runs early,” said Kind. “Pitching with a lead always helps, it takes off some pressure.”

Billy’s perfect game was aided by a special play in the outfield. Luke Walsh made a diving catch on a low line drive to preserve perfection.

“It was amazing,” said Kind. “Everyone knew what was going on. He went all out to make a great play.”

Secondino, a sophomore, already flirted with perfection. In the previous softball game, she threw a no hitter, but allowed one walk. So in a sense, outstanding performances have become the norm.

“I really wasn’t even focusing on a perfect game,” said Skyler. “I was just trying to get the win. When we ended the game, I said to myself, ‘I am pretty sure that was a perfect game.’ “

Indeed it was.

Skyler has been on the varsity softball team since 8th grade, but this was her first season as a starting pitcher. Helping her along the way is sophomore catcher Katie Young, who Skyler calls, “amazing.”

“At first I was nervous, I honestly realized that if I just gave myself the confidence I needed that I could go as far as we needed to go. Honestly, I am shocking myself every time I pitch. I was not expecting it. But I work hard and my team plays a huge part in all of the success. It’s a great accomplishment for all of us.”

Kind is a senior and will bring his pitching talents to Adelphi next spring. He threw a one-hit shutout in the game that securing the Vikings first baseball county title.

“We are all really close to each other,” said Billy of this team. “This is a small team but we go out there for each other every game.”