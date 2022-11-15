Massapequa NewsSports Pickleball Court Opens By Observer Staff - November 15, 2022 0 6 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Mayor Daniel Pearl (far right) along with Deputy Mayor Tina Schiaffino (center) and trustee Dana Durso (first from left) recently opened the new Pickleball Court in Brady Park. Pickleball is a growing sport in our community. It is played with a wooden paddle and plastic ball. The sport combines elements of badminton, tennis, and ping pong. Rules of the game are similar to tennis and other racquet sports.(Photo by Ed Cox)—Submitted by the Village of Massapequa Park