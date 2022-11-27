Plainview Hospital earns Magnet designation for nursing excellence

Plainview Hospital has earned the coveted Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), which recognizes excellence in nursing. This is the first time Plainview Hospital has been recognized with a Magnet designation and the 10th Northwell Health hospital to do so.



The Magnet Recognition Program spotlights health care organizations for quality patient care, nursing excellence and innovations in professional nursing practice. Developed by ANCC, Magnet is the leading source of successful nursing practices and strategies worldwide. Only 586 hospitals worldwide have achieved Magnet status for nursing excellence since the program’s inception in 1983.

“Our nursing staff is known for upholding the highest standards of nursing,” said Marianna Vazquez, RN, MS, NE-BC, chief nursing officer at Plainview and Syosset Hospitals. “With this accomplishment, our community is assured high quality compassionate care by our talented and dedicated nurses.”

The 204-bed hospital employs 302 nurses and has 1,200 employees.

“This Magnet designation represents consistent, high-quality care by a dedicated, professional, extraordinary staff,” said Michael Fener, executive director at Plainview and Syosset hospitals. “The designation demonstrates the staff’s professionalism and dedication to our patients and their families. Congratulations to the entire team on this well-deserved award.”

Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as:

· Improved patient experience;

· Better patient outcomes;

· Higher job satisfaction among nurses.

To achieve Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and staff. This process includes an electronic application, written documentation, an on-site or virtual visit, and a review by the Commission on Magnet Recognition.

