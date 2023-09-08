Plainview Hospital Opens Cardiac Catheterization Lab

Plainview Hospital has announced the opening of a $19 million, 8,100-square-foot cardiac catheterization laboratory, bringing life-saving, complex cardiac care to central Nassau County.

The suite at Plainview includes two labs that will serve patients 24 hours a day seven days a week. One of the labs has electrophysiology capabilities which will go live later this year. The electrophysiology lab will provide patient procedures such as cardiac mapping, treating arrhythmias, pacemaker implants and cardiac ablations. The laboratory, located on the second floor of the hospital at 888 Old Country Road in Plainview, also has a control room, a seven bay prep and recovery area with a nurse’s station and support spaces.

“We are pleased to announce the opening of the new cardiac catheterization lab at Plainview Hospital,” said Loukas Boutis, MD, chair of cardiology and cardiac catheterization lab director at Plainview Hospital. “This advanced lab will allow us to perform life-saving procedures on patients every day. Our experienced team has one goal, providing the highest level of cardiac care for patients in Plainview and the surrounding communities.”

Northwell Health has a demonstrated track record of creating a regional network of care, particularly for cardiac services. With the upward trend of populations at risk for cardiovascular disease and its associated comorbidities, older and more complex patients can now get resources and treatment closer to home. Plainview is a member of Northwell, New York State’s largest provider health care services.

“Having this state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization lab centrally located in Nassau County and bordering Suffolk will bridge the distance for patients in need of cardiac procedures,” said Stephen Bello, PA, executive director of Northwell’s eastern region. “The lab will make Plainview Hospital a destination site for premier care.”

The cardiac catheterization lab at Plainview Hospital is a joint program with the Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital at North Shore University Hospital, which will serve as the program’s cardiac surgery affiliate. In the event that a patient needs further treatment and management, they will be transferred to the Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

“Plainview Hospital’s brand new catheterization lab will change the lives of patients who will now be able to receive immediate cardiac care right in their own backyard,” said Michael Fener, executive director of Plainview and Syosset hospitals. “We’re proud to provide this important service that can lessen the severity of a heart attack for patients.”

For more information on the Cardio Catheterization Lab at Plainview Hospital, call: 516-719-3096.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 84,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We’re training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

—Submitted by Northwell Health