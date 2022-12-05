Plainview-Old Bethpage Chamber Announces New Charity Partner

In addition to its primary mission of supporting small business, each year the Plainview-Old Bethpage Chamber of Commerce passionately works to raise awareness and funds for a local charity. This year, the committee chose The Sophia Valsamos Foundation (TSVF).



The charity was founded by Sophia’s father: “On October 19, 2017, my oldest daughter Sophia took her own life at the tender age of 13. Sophia was a vibrant, artistic, intelligent, and kind-hearted teenager. Although Sophia had the tools to become a successful adult, she fell victim to anxiety, lack of self-confidence, bullying and other challenges that many of our children face today. In honor of Sophia and to help keep her memory and spirit alive, we formed this foundation dedicated to educating and helping others.”

The nonprofit organization’s mission is to empower young people to take a stand against bullying, find support around challenges and embrace each other’s differences. Its staff and volunteers are dedicated to building self-confidence and promoting kindness through programming, community outreach and workshops. TSVF is also committed to educating families about the challenges that many children face every single day.

For 10 months (September 2022 through June 2023), the chamber will help raise awareness and funds for this important cause at its networking events, holiday gathering and its annual SpringFest in May. The chamber is grateful for the generosity of its members for embracing the charities over the years. Past charity partners include The Rudman Family Food Pantry, Rebecca Koltun/ Help Hope Live and Birthday Wishes Long Island.

Foundation President Keith Senzer said, “On behalf of The Sophia Valsamos Foundation, we are grateful to the Plainview-Old Bethpage Chamber of Commerce for selecting us as this year’s charity. All funds raised from this endeavor will go toward providing our Mental Wellness Kits and other programming to schools across the country (including local schools here on Long Island). These kits are filled with effective, fun tools and are used by teachers as a catalyst for positive mental health discussions and activities in the classroom. We have no doubt that the funds and awareness raised via the chamber will contribute to important impacts on teen mental health, including the prevention of suicide and school violence.”

Visit www.tsvf.org to learn more about the foundation. Contact Plainview-Old Bethpage Chamber Administrator Barbara Mars at barbmars@optonline.net with any questions.