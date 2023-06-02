Plainview-Old Bethpage Community’s Relay For Life

WHAT – Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) is proudly supporting the Plainview-Old Bethpage community’s annual Relay for Life, which is set to step off on Saturday, June 3.

During the daylong event at Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle School, participants celebrate cancer survivors, remember all who have been lost, and recommit to fighting back against the disease as a community. Participants gather pledges and sell luminaria to raise funds in support of the American Cancer Society.

To help Relayers keep their energy up throughout the event, various performances and other fun side events are scheduled during the day. Cancer survivor Barbara Mars, of the Plainview-Old Bethpage Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled to address Relayers at 4:30 p.m.

“As a lifelong Plainview resident, I have always been in awe of my hometown’s generous spirit and willingness to step up in support of a worthwhile cause,” Legislator Drucker said. “Cancer has touched nearly all of our lives somehow, and I am truly looking forward to walking with my neighbors during the Relay for Life so that we can do our part to conquer this insidious disease once and for all.”

For more information and the full event schedule, visit https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=104007.

WHEN – Saturday, June 3, 2023, 2 – 9:45 p.m.

WHERE – Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle School

121 Central Park Road

Plainview, N.Y. 11803

— Submitted by the Office of Legislator Arnold W. Drucker