Plainview-Old Bethpage District Welcomes Incoming Educators

The Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District welcomed its new teachers for the 2022-2023 school year during a recent series of introductory orientation sessions. The educators were primed on various aspects of the district, including the educational technology tools at their disposal, the ins-and-outs of district policy, and many other topics.

Day one of orientation saw introductory speeches and presentations by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary O’Meara, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Dr. Vincent Mulieri and Assistant Superintendent for Student Services and Safety Christopher Donarummo. They went over topics such as emergency safety procedures, sexual harassment and compliance training, and the Dignity for All Students Act, as well as tools such as teacher Chromebooks and Infinite Campus.



The introductions continued on day two with speeches by Dr. O’Meara; Board of Education President Debbie Bernstein; and Nina Melzer, President of the Plainview-Old Bethpage Congress of Teachers. Various department heads then reviewed policies such as annual teacher reviews, professional development, curriculum standards, Google tools, school business operations and special education before Dr. Mulieri gave his closing remarks.

“I am looking forward to seeing all of the ways this fresh batch of educators will enrich our students’ lives in the classroom,” Dr. Mulieri said. “We always strive to bring on the most dynamic and enterprising staff in the field, and we hope that these new teachers find success in our district.”

—Submitted by the Plainview-Old Bethpage School District