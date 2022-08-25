Plainview-Old Bethpage Hold Organizational Meeting

President and vice president of the board are sworn in along with new member

The Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District Board of Education recently held its annual reorganization meeting, during which the president and vice president for the 2022-23 school year were sworn in along with the board’s new member.

Debbie Bernstein was selected to serve as president of the board for the 2022-23 school year and Seth Greenberg was selected as vice president. Additionally, new trustee Jared Goerke was sworn in to serve alongside returning trustees Gary Bettan, Ginger Lieberman, Tara Rock and Laura Sackstein.

—Submitted by the Plainview-Old Bethpage School District