Plainview-Old Bethpage Student Honored For Outstanding Achievement

Given Nassau BOCES George Farber Award

James Tinebra of the Plainview-Old Bethpage CSD, who attends Nassau BOCES Twilight High School, earned the prestigious George Farber Outstanding Student Award this year. The award celebrates a variety of James’s remarkable attributes including passion, perseverance, enthusiasm, outstanding character, scholarship and a willingness to help others. Board members, administrators, staff and family were on hand to celebrate at a special ceremony earlier this spring.

James promised himself that he would pass all of his classes, as well as improve his health and fitness, and so far, he is making good on that promise. He is currently taking global history, chemistry, algebra, physical education, English and health, and maintaining averages in the 80s and 90s in nearly every class. He has worked diligently to improve his cardiovascular endurance and regulate his food intake, while engaging in rigorous strength training.

Each evening before school, James plays wiffle ball with his fellow students and the building principal. When he realized they only had three balls for their games, he decided to use his own money to purchase additional wiffle balls so the group would have enough balls to keep the games going. This is just one example of how kind he is. During the holidays, he also made everyone a cake for the school holiday party, and he recently applied to a position working with younger students at a Plainview summer camp.

“James is a wonderful student and someone the entire school is proud of,” said his award nominator. “His commitment to school improvement and his outstanding grades speak for themselves. His acts of kindness have touched staff and students alike, and are memorable examples of the kind of person James truly is.”

“Not only do these students demonstrate the very best of Nassau BOCES, each of them has also shown the true spirit of George Farber,” said James Widmer, Deputy Superintendent. “They all have passion, determination, enthusiasm, outstanding character, scholarship, and willingness to help others. Their collective stories are an inspiration to us all.”

For the past 16 years, outstanding students have been earning this award in memory of former Nassau BOCES Board President George Farber, whose passion for improving the lives of students was surpassed only by his love and care for them. Farber was the longest-serving board member in Nassau County, having served from 1971 to 2009.

To learn more about the Nassau BOCES George Farber Outstanding Student Award and to see the stories of this year’s winners, visit www.nassauboces.org/outstandingstudents.

About Nassau BOCES

A vital regional resource, Nassau BOCES offers state-of-the-art programs for learners of all ages and abilities as well as cost-effective services for school districts and municipalities. We empower students to achieve their maximum potential in alternative, artistic, outdoor, special education, career and technical, and virtual educational environments. We offer adult education programs and a variety of programs that are vital to improving the Long Island regional economy. Our professional development advances teaching and learning on Long Island. In addition, our technology services form the backbone of many school districts’ infrastructure. As the county’s educational leader in implementing the state’s reform efforts, we are helping to shape the future of education. To learn more, visit www.nassauboces.organd like us at www.facebook.com/nassauboces.

–Submitted by Nassau BOCES