For his Mitzvah project, Plainview native Ethan Shaw collected basketballs for the summer camp program at the Gerald J. Ryan outreach center. A Mitzvah project is a meaningful way to engage the child and their family/friends in some of the most important values of Judaism – repairing the world (tikkun olam) and compassion for others (v’ahavta l’rayecha kamocha).

The 7th-grader, who attends Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle School, managed to collect over 30 basketballs.

—Submitted by Vicky Shaw