Plainview Water District Thanks The POB Community For Support In Toys For Tots Drive

PWD Successfully Collects Donations for Toys for Tots with the Help of the Local Community

The Plainview-Old Bethpage community once again showed its generosity by contributing to the toy drive at the Plainview Water District. As it has done in years past, the Plainview Water District partnered with the Toys for Tot’s Foundation, sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. The District headquarters serves as an official drop-off location for the foundation and collected more than 100 toys this year.

“It really warms our hearts to see this level of participation and the generosity of those who live within this great community,” said Plainview Water District Chairman Marc Laykind. “The Plainview-Old Bethpage residents always do their part to help out and participate in these great events. These contributions are going to make this holiday season more enjoyable for so many people, and that is what this effort and this time of year is all about.”

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve ‘Toys for Tots’ Foundation is a nonprofit organization that aims to provide all children across the United States with happiness and joy throughout the holiday season. Through the gift of a new toy, disadvantaged children will not be overlooked during the holidays, and will know that a community of people cares for them.

“We are grateful for the community’s continued support in these efforts each year,” said PWD Commissioner Andrew Bader. “The PWD is thrilled to continue to take part in these important causes like this and help out in any way possible. Thanks to the loving spirit of the POB community, there will be many kids with smiles on their faces this holiday season.”

Since the District started this partnership several years ago, hundreds of toys have been donated from the community to support this cause. The Plainview Water District thanks the Plainview-Old Bethpage community for their generosity and continued support.

“It is a privilege to once again partner with the Toys for Tots’ Foundation and support their cause to bring a smile to every child’s face this holiday season,” said PWD Commissioner Amanda Field. “We can’t thank our staff, industry partners and the members of the POB community for their generosity and participating in this year’s successful toy drive.”

For additional information about the Plainview Water District, please call (516) 931-6469 or visit the Plainview Water District website at www.plainviewwater.org. Residents can also sign up to receive information by submitting their email address through the District’s homepage or following them on Facebook in order to stay up-to-date with District activities and initiatives.

—Submitted by Lola Rivera, Assistant Account Executive