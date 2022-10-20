Plainview Water District to Host Fifth Annual Pharmaceutical Take Back Day

Community provided with convenient, drive-thru opportunity to safely dispose unwanted medications

The Plainview Water District (PWD) is hosting its fifth annual Pharmaceutical Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 22, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 10 Manetto Hill Rd. During this event, residents are encouraged to stop by to safely and properly dispose of any unwanted or expired medications. As a part of the PWD’s Preserve Plainview initiative, this annual drive-thru event ensures the proper disposal of pharmaceuticals and prevents them from making their way into the aquifer which is our community’s sole-source of drinking water.

“We encourage the Plainview-Old Bethpage community to participate in this event to dispose of their expired or unused medications in a safe and convenient way,” PWD Chairman Marc Laykind said. “As a community, it is our collective responsibility to protect our drinking water and continue to make all efforts to protect our shared environment. Plainview-Old Bethpage residents continue to impress us with their participation each year and we look forward to making this year the most successful yet.”

Normally, if someone flushes medications down the toilet or throws them in the garbage, there is a likelihood that the medications’ contents will ultimately make their way into the community waterways and water supply. If there is an elevated presence of toxins from pharmaceuticals in the groundwater, the District will have no choice but to invest in expensive treatment systems to remove any contaminants before they reach customers’ homes.

“As part of the Plainview-Old Bethpage community, we each have a responsibility to protect our environment from any potentially harmful substances for the simple fact that the activities we engage in on the surface will eventually impact our future water quality,” PWD Commissioner Andrew Bader said. “Pharmaceutical Take Back Day provides our community with an easy way to contribute to protecting our environment by ensuring unused medications don’t end up in the wrong hands or in the wrong places.”

This year, Pharmaceutical Take Back Day, which is held in partnership with the Nassau County Police Department, will take place on Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All residents with unused or expired medications are encouraged to drop them off at the district’s headquarters—10 Manetto Hill Rd.—and may do so anonymously without having to leave their vehicles.

“Pharmaceutical Take Back Day continues to be an effective event each and every year thanks to the members of the Plainview-Old Bethpage community,” PWD Commissioner Amanda Field said. “Coming together each year to collect nearly 300 pounds of unwanted medication, is simply a testament to the members of the POB community’s dedication to helping Preserve Plainview.”

For additional information about the Plainview Water District’s Pharmaceutical Take Back Day or other district initiatives, visit the Plainview Water District website at www.plainviewwater.org or call 516-931-6469. Residents can also sign up to receive information by submitting their email address through the district’s homepage or following them on Facebook in order to stay up-to-date with district activities and initiatives.

—Submitted by the Plainview Water District