POB Chamber Names NCCC Businessperson Of The Year

Congratulations to Alan Goldberg for being selected by his peers as the POB Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Businessperson of the Year. Goldberg, along with other honorees, were recognized by the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce at its annual breakfast on Oct. 28 at the Crest Hollow Country Club.



Currently serving as executive vice president on the chamber board, Alan chairs the networking committee and is also instrumental in aiding the chamber’s annual charity partner, helping to raise awareness and funds for local organizations in need. “This is a well deserved honor for Alan,” POB Chamber President David Weinstein said, “He has gone above and beyond to serve the Plainview-Old Bethpage Chamber of Commerce and our community for years.”

Alan Goldberg is the founder and [resident of Water Solutions of Long Island, providing Bottle-less Water Coolers for businesses and Portable Active Air Disinfection Units for all types of venues. He also serves as director of business development for CardWorks Merchant Services, a Syosset-based credit card processing provider with more than $80 billion dollars in annual charge volume.

Goldberg also serves as board member of the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce, where he chairs three committees and initiated a fundraising campaign for a local residential community devastated by a fire earlier this year. He was voted their chamber’s Businessperson of the Year in 2018 and 2020.

Goldberg has two children, Jessica, a certified teacher at the Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns, and Daniel, a certified physical education teacher and basketball coach.

—Submitted by the Plainview-Old Bethpage Chamber of Commerce