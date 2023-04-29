POB Chamber SpringFest Returns May 7th

The Plainview-Old Bethpage Chamber of Commerce is excited for its annual festival to return on Sunday, May 7th with added attractions for 2023: Rides, a dunk tank and a GaGa tournament. Along with festival favorites like pickleball, a petting zoo and pony rides, a variety of vendors and tantalizing taste treats, it will be festival fun for everyone!

Held outdoors at the Mid-Island Y JCC from 10:00am to 5:00pm (rain or shine) for the second time, POB Chamber President David Weinstein is grateful to Rick Lewis, CEO of the JCC and its staff for allowing the festival to grow in size and variety this year. One of the hearts of the POB community, the JCC grounds are almost double the size of the festival’s original location for many years, the POB Library.

The backbone of events like this are the many sponsors who generously signed on early to help support the chamber’s second annual SpringFest. The three Platinum Sponsors of SpringFest 2023 are SRG Residential, PLI Builders and TD Bank. Gold Sponsors are the Law Office of Andrew Lamkin PC and Kimco Realty. Silver Sponsors include: State Farm Insurance/ Ned Marzigliano Agency, Straight Forward Media, Mathnasium Plainview/ Hicksville, The Sophia Valsamos Foundation, Northwell Health, Plainview Hospital, CarJoy USA, Family College Experience, Douglas Elliman/ Joe Toscano, Madison Mortgage Services Inc., Busto’s Martial Arts, Men on Move, Lenox Hill Radiology, Mosquito Joe, Central Island Healthcare, The Residences at Plainview, Orchard Estate of Woodbury. SpringFest chair Eric Molbegat: “The chamber is grateful for their generosity and that of ALL our sponsors who help assure the success of this event.”

Visit the show mobile! A major attraction at the chamber festival is the showcasing of local talent from area martial arts, dance and theatre studios as well as POB JFK High School. An energetic DJ will emcee and keep the performances and music flowing, entertaining the throng of festival goers.

The chamber booth will be buzzing with activity. A lineup of tempting raffle baskets will be displayed. All proceeds from the raffle will go directly to the chamber’s current charity partner, The Sophia Valsamos Foundation which raises awareness for youth mental health. For more information about Sophia’s story, visit tsvf.org.

For more information on SpringFest, visit pobcoc.com.

—Submitted by Barbara Mars