Polar Plunge Returns To TOBAY Beach March 25th

‘Freezin’ for a Reason’ event will benefit Special Olympics: New York! Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Lou Imbroto invite residents to be “Freezin’ for a Reason” at the annual Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics New York on Saturday, March 25th at TOBAY Beach.

“Many of our residents head to TOBAY Beach for summer fun, but this event provides an enjoyable and charitable reason to spend a great day at the beach much sooner,” said Supervisor Saladino. “Participants will have an opportunity to prove their mettle and their compassion by wading into the chilly waters of TOBAY Beach to raise funds for the athletes of Special Olympics New York.”

The event kicks off with winter festival fun and registration starting at 9:30 a.m., with the plunge beginning at 11 a.m. Requested donation is $25 per participant. Plungers who raise $150 receive a commemorative Polar Plunge sweatshirt.

All of the money raised through the Polar Plunge helps provide year-round sports training and competition as well as leadership, health and inclusion programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities in your community.

“This polar plunge is sure to create lasting memories for all participants while supporting a very worthwhile cause,” added Councilman Imbroto. “Special Olympics New York changes lives through the joy of sports and the Town of Oyster Bay is proud to partner with this outstanding organization to help make this event a success. Please join with me in braving the chilly waters for a great reason.”

Pre-register yourself, family and team today at www.PolarPlungeNY.org. For more information, call Rebecca Hoffmann at (631) 458-1579 or e-mail rhoffmann@nyso.org.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay